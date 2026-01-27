Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (IST) through VC/OAVM Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 27th January, 2026 of Aeroflex Enterprises Limited (Formerly known as SAT Industries Limited). Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of Aeroflex Enterprises Limited (Formerly SAT Industries Limited) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.01.2026)