AGS Infotech Ltd Company Summary

17.85
(-4.80%)
Oct 10, 2012

AGS Infotech Ltd Summary

AGS Infotech Ltd was incorporated on January 8, 1996 with the as RR MEC TEC Ltd and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on January 10, 1996. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to AGS Infotech Ltd on June 7, 2000.The business activities and the process of the company are Consulting, Smart Card Solutions, Embedded, Testing and OPD. Consulting includes Outsourced Product Development, Offshore Development Centre, Engagement Models and Process Methodology. The role of technology has evolved from supporting corporations to transforming them. The IT, Software Sector has already started picking up and the recent news, reports expect a rapid growth in the sector.The company has established pipelines of customer orders in the embedded retail domain which could help it to elevate its growth trajectory. The network of retail chains, star hotels, schools, corporates, hospitals etc would form its clientele.

