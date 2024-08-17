iifl-logo-icon 1
AGS Infotech Ltd Share Price

17.85
(-4.80%)
Oct 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

AGS Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

19.25

Prev. Close

18.75

Turnover(Lac.)

33.5

Day's High

19.25

Day's Low

17.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.22

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

AGS Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

AGS Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AGS Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:10 AM
Sep-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.85%

Non-Promoter- 65.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AGS Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

20.49

5.45

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

9.7

1.21

Net Worth

30.19

6.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

AGS Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AGS Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M Mani Vannan

Executive Director

G Dhananjaya Reddy

Independent Director

S Nagaraju

Independent Director

R Venkatesh

Independent Director

B S Padmavati

Company Secretary

Suhasini Ashok

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AGS Infotech Ltd

Summary

AGS Infotech Ltd was incorporated on January 8, 1996 with the as RR MEC TEC Ltd and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on January 10, 1996. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to AGS Infotech Ltd on June 7, 2000.The business activities and the process of the company are Consulting, Smart Card Solutions, Embedded, Testing and OPD. Consulting includes Outsourced Product Development, Offshore Development Centre, Engagement Models and Process Methodology. The role of technology has evolved from supporting corporations to transforming them. The IT, Software Sector has already started picking up and the recent news, reports expect a rapid growth in the sector.The company has established pipelines of customer orders in the embedded retail domain which could help it to elevate its growth trajectory. The network of retail chains, star hotels, schools, corporates, hospitals etc would form its clientele.
Read More

