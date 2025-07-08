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Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price Live

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245
(-2.00%)
Oct 1, 2026|03:32:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open245
  • Day's High250
  • 52 Wk High255
  • Prev. Close250
  • Day's Low245
  • 52 Wk Low 222.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value7.5
  • Book Value22.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

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Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹245

Prev. Close

₹250

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.25

Day's High

₹250

Day's Low

₹245

52 Week's High

₹255

52 Week's Low

₹222.4

Book Value

₹22.45

Face Value

₹7.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

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Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Oct, 2026|03:44 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

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Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,067.5

247.782,08,754.35246.650.3311,794.71812.25

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

227.6

66.1621,502.57155.730.042,083.0843.13

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

534.45

18.7915,476.43285.060.932,648.18351.81

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

539.6

53.9614,679.3137.290.81,827.06131.26

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

22.46

29.5511,445.52152.932.231,781.687.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

301-A 3rd Floor Kumar Plaza,

Kalina Kurla Road Santacruz(E),

Maharashtra - 400029

Tel: -

Website: http://www.alanscottind.com

Email: alanscottindustrieslimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup

Company FAQs

The Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹245 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹23.35 Cr. as of 01 Oct ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 11.14 as of 01 Oct ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹222.4 and ₹255 as of 01 Oct ‘26
Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.46%, 3 Years at 66.36%, 1 Year at 226.63%, 6 Month at 231.10%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -4.08%.
The shareholding pattern of Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup

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