Allied Herbals Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Allied Herbals Ltd. (Formerly known as Rajdhani Leasing and Industries Limited) , Incorporated in the year 1985, the Company has changed its name from Rajdhani Leasing and Industries Ltd. to Allied Herbals Ltd in 2012.

It is Operating in Pharmaceuticals and health care sector. the company has a total of paid up capital 1,570,000 .It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 523030.

FINANCIAL & BUSINESS REVIEW

Allied Herbals Ltd is currently not working during the year. Due to limited resources, and unavoidable reason company is unable to operate in the last years but management of the Company is very hopeful to operate and hopeful to achieve standards of growth in the near future.

Management of the Company is very hopeful to bring higher operating efficiencies within the Company based on the understanding and strength of superior Knowledge of local market and efficient and Conservative approach.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

In the upcoming years Company will strive to be achieving high revenue by way of providing Pharmaceuticals and health care product and services in India focused on delivering superior customer experience through class leading services and good returns to the Companys shareholders at the same time maintaining the high levels of integrity.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROL

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal control in all spheres of its activities to ensure that all its assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported diligently.

The Company ensures adherence to all internal control policies and procedures as well as compliance with all regulatory guidelines.

HR & INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

The Company has a team of able and experienced industry professionals and employees. During the year, the company further strengthened its IT infrastructure and systems to support its operations.

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Board of Directors have reviewed the Management Discussion and Analysis prepared by the Management, and the Independent Auditors have noted its contents. Statement in this report of the Companys objective, projections, estimates, exceptions, and predictions are forward looking statements subject to the applicable laws and regulations. The statements may be subjected to certain risks and uncertainties. Companys operations are affected by many external and internal factors which are beyond the control of the management. Thus the actual situation may differ from those expressed or implied. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward looking statements that may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.

Thanking You,

For and on behalf of the Board ALLIED HERBALS LIMITED