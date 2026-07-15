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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
26.22
26.22
26.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
24.91
16.33
11.45
Net Worth
51.13
42.55
37.67
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
342.71
237.32
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
342.71
237.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
7.47
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,084.25
|477.3
|2,11,780.53
|-163.54
|0.32
|11,774.25
|812.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
635.2
|25.19
|18,636.45
|179.07
|0.78
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
166.35
|62.57
|15,782.85
|27.33
|0.06
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
540.85
|50.3
|14,162.15
|80.23
|0.83
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.32
|35.13
|12,887.67
|102.04
|1.98
|1,629.96
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SANDEEP SANTKUMAR AGRAWAL
Whole-time Director
Ratansingh Lethusingh Rajpurohit
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sumit Champalal Agarwal
Independent Director
Mr Piyush Ravishanker Bhatt
Independent Director
Jayshree Vikram Patel
Independent Director
Deepak Kumar Kewliya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jogani
Block #.614-1105 Village Paldi,
Pirana Miroli Rd Paldi Kankaj,
Gujarat - 382425
Tel: +91 97253 09926
Website: http://www.alpinetexworld.com
Email: info@aplinetexworld.com
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Summary
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Reports by Alpine Texworld Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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