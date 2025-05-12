To

The Members of

Summit Digitel Infrastructure Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Summit Digitel Infrastructure Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its loss, total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report including its

annexures, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, were audited by Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants LLP and Pathak H.D. & Associates LLP, the then Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company whose report dated May 14, 2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial results.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for not complying with the requirements of audit trail as stated in (g)(vi) below.Error! Bookmark not defined.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, is as stated in paragraph (b) above.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 32 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on longterm contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 40(X) to the financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 40(XI) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software systems for maintaining its books of

account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software systems except that the accounting software for maintaining part of the sales records did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail

has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention, in respect of the accounting software for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP For Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (Regn. No. 101720W/W100355) (Regn. No. 117364W/W100739) Rupesh Shah Mohammed Bengali Partner Partner Membership No. 117964 Membership No. 105828 Mumbai, May 12, 2025 Mumbai, May 12, 2025 UDIN: 25117964BMOOTE3859 UDIN: 25105828BMMLSZ4736

Annexure "A

to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Summit Digitel Infrastructure Limited (the Company) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Chaturvedi & Shah LLP For Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants (Regn. No. 101720W/W100355) (Regn. No. 117364W/W100739) Rupesh Shah Mohammed Bengali Partner Partner Membership No. 117964 Membership No. 105828 Mumbai, May 12, 2025 Mumbai, May 12, 2025 UDIN: 25117964BMOOTE3859 UDIN: 25105828BMMLSZ4736

Annexure "B

to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) of Summit Digitel Infrastructure Limited (the Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, capital work in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets and intangible assets under development.

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment (except for telecom towers identified as plant and equipment), capital work-in-progress and right of use assets were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance a programme of verification, in our opinion, provides for physical verification at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities, except for certain leasehold land and freehold land which were not physically verified during the year. To verify the physical existence of telecom towers, the Company relies on reports from its customer who confirms the existence of active telecom infrastructure on its telecom towers, this in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noted on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than those that have been taken on lease) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed/memorandum of agreement provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immoveable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for title deeds of freehold land with carrying value aggregating H 120 million and right of use assets with carrying value aggregating H 141 million which were transferred from Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited to the Company consequent to the scheme of arrangement. (appointed date of the scheme being March 31, 2019) which are in

the name of the Transferor Company viz. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have any inventory and

hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause (3)(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, hence reporting under clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees or securities and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount unpaid (J In million) BGST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax Supreme Court FY 2019-20 15 BGST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax The Company has lost appeal before Commissioner Appeals and will file an appeal before Second Appellate Authority once the same is constituted FY 2020-21 867 BGST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax First Appellate Authority FY 2021-22 573 BGST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax First Appellate Authority FY 2022-23 490 UP GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax The Company has lost appeal before Commissioner Appeals and will file an appeal before Second Appellate Authority once the same is constituted FY 2019-20 1,402 UP GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax The Company has lost appeal before Commissioner Appeals and will file an appeal before Second Appellate Authority once the same is constituted FY 2020-21 1,845 TN GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax First Appellate Authority FY 2019-20 62 TN GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax First Appellate Authority FY 2020-21 81 TN GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax First Appellate Authority FY 2021-22 134 D GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax First Appellate Authority FY 2019-20 203 TG GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax First Appellate Authority FY 2019-20 127 TG GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax The Company will file an appeal before first Appellate Authority FY 2020-21 7 K GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax The Company will file an appeal before first Appellate Authority FY 2019-20 47 DGGI Goods and Service Tax Additional Commissioner of Lucknow FY 2019-20 to FY 2022-23 3,952 WB GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax The Company will file an appeal before first Appellate Authority FY 2019-20 to FY 2022-23 88 KN GST / CGST Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax The Company will file an appeal before first Appellate Authority FY 2020-21, FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 486 Maharashtra ISD Goods and Service Tax The Company will file an appeal before first Appellate Authority FY 2020-21 23

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted

in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for

which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application in respect of term loans raised towards the during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) and (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial

public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and provided to us, when performing our audit.

(d) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal

audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its holding company or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Having regard to the terms of the loan agreement (refer note 14 (ii) to the financial statements) entered into with Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (the ‘Trust registered as an infrastructure investment trust under the SEBI InvIT regulations) (Parent), wherein the interest accrued on such loan is payable only on availability of surplus cash with the Company. In computing the cash losses we have not considered accrued interest expense payable to the Trust aggregating H 39,433 million and H 25,154 million for the current year and immediately preceding year respectively. Accordingly, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company does not have any obligation towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) since it was incurring losses in immediately preceding three financial years. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.