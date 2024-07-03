Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹171
Prev. Close₹170
Turnover(Lac.)₹382.5
Day's High₹171
Day's Low₹170
52 Week's High₹171
52 Week's Low₹140
Book Value₹154.51
Face Value₹150
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51,805.8
P/E13.09
EPS12.99
Divi. Yield9.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
31,297.3
26,125.7
26,139.2
26,139.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,666.6
2,247.4
2,728.5
1,780.8
Net Worth
34,963.9
28,373.1
28,867.7
27,920
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
24,165
19,454
13,194.4
11,099.8
9,786.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24,165
19,454
13,194.4
11,099.8
9,786.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
261.1
169.7
156.5
144.8
33.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
171.7
|14.04
|19,540.81
|385.84
|8.39
|812.15
|140.21
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
93.41
|10.64
|8,500.3
|142.98
|12.85
|233.97
|90.79
RaajMarg Infra Investment Trust
RIIT
111.09
|0
|6,665.4
|10.31
|0
|10.67
|100
Citius Transnet Investment Trust
CITIUSINVT
105.88
|0
|6,458.68
|-92.23
|0
|500.85
|27.9
Indus Infra Trust
INDUSINVIT
125.15
|18.79
|5,543.38
|75.93
|10.27
|195.03
|111.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sunil Srivastav
Managing Director
Munish Seth
Independent Non Exe. Director
JAGDISH GANAPATHI KINI
Non Executive Director
Pooja Aggarwal
Non Executive Director
Gaurav Chowdhary
Non Executive Director
Prateek Shroff
Unit 1 4th Floor Godrej BKC,
Plot No C-68 G Block Bandra E,
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: -
Website: http://www.towerinfratrust.com
Email: compliance@bipinfra.com
No Record Found
Summary
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust was initially known as Data Infrastructure Trust. The name changed from Data Infrastructure Trust to Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust w.e.f. September 12, 2024. ...
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Reports by Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust
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