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Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Share Price Live

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170
(0.00%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open171
  • Day's High171
  • 52 Wk High171
  • Prev. Close170
  • Day's Low170
  • 52 Wk Low 140
  • Turnover (lac)382.5
  • P/E13.09
  • Face Value150
  • Book Value154.51
  • EPS12.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51,805.8
  • Div. Yield9.9
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Investment Trusts

Open

₹171

Prev. Close

₹170

Turnover(Lac.)

₹382.5

Day's High

₹171

Day's Low

₹170

52 Week's High

₹171

52 Week's Low

₹140

Book Value

₹154.51

Face Value

₹150

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51,805.8

P/E

13.09

EPS

12.99

Divi. Yield

9.9

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Corporate Action

30 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jun, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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28 May 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.0116

Record Date: 02 Jun, 2026

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14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:31 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2023Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.87%

Foreign: 58.87%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 37.28%

Institutions: 37.28%

Non-Institutions: 3.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

31,297.3

26,125.7

26,139.2

26,139.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,666.6

2,247.4

2,728.5

1,780.8

Net Worth

34,963.9

28,373.1

28,867.7

27,920

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

24,165

19,454

13,194.4

11,099.8

9,786.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24,165

19,454

13,194.4

11,099.8

9,786.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

261.1

169.7

156.5

144.8

33.1

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

INDIGRID

171.7

14.0419,540.81385.848.39812.15140.21

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

93.41

10.648,500.3142.9812.85233.9790.79

RaajMarg Infra Investment Trust

RIIT

111.09

06,665.410.31010.67100

Citius Transnet Investment Trust

CITIUSINVT

105.88

06,458.68-92.230500.8527.9

Indus Infra Trust

INDUSINVIT

125.15

18.795,543.3875.9310.27195.03111.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sunil Srivastav

Managing Director

Munish Seth

Independent Non Exe. Director

JAGDISH GANAPATHI KINI

Non Executive Director

Pooja Aggarwal

Non Executive Director

Gaurav Chowdhary

Non Executive Director

Prateek Shroff

Registered Office

Unit 1 4th Floor Godrej BKC,

Plot No C-68 G Block Bandra E,

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: -

Website: http://www.towerinfratrust.com

Email: compliance@bipinfra.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust was initially known as Data Infrastructure Trust. The name changed from Data Infrastructure Trust to Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust w.e.f. September 12, 2024. ...
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Reports by Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust

Company FAQs

What is the Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹170 today.

What is the Market Cap of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹51805.80 Cr. as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is 13.09 and 1.10 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is ₹140 and ₹171 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 12.31%, 1 Year at 13.33%, 6 Month at 11.84%, 3 Month at 9.44% and 1 Month at 6.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 58.88 %
Institutions - 37.28 %
Public - 3.84 %

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