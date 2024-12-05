Approved to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the unitholders to be held on December 5, 2024 through video-conferencing/other audio visual means to consider the proposals for the above matters in (d) and (e). The notice of the unitholders meeting will be filed within the prescribed timelines Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 05/12/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2024)