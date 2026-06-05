Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
31,297.3
26,125.7
26,139.2
26,139.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,666.6
2,247.4
2,728.5
1,780.8
Net Worth
34,963.9
28,373.1
28,867.7
27,920
Minority Interest
Debt
13,521.3
1,237.8
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
48,485.2
29,610.9
28,867.7
27,920
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
14,785.6
1,497.9
1,497.9
1,497.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
33,283.7
28,104.2
27,367
26,395.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33,717.3
28,461.3
28,060.5
27,057.8
Sundry Creditors
-3.4
-10
-1.5
-2.4
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-430.2
-347.1
-692
-660.2
Cash
415.9
8.8
2.8
26.9
Total Assets
48,485.2
29,610.9
28,867.7
27,920
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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