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Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Balance Sheet

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Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

31,297.3

26,125.7

26,139.2

26,139.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,666.6

2,247.4

2,728.5

1,780.8

Net Worth

34,963.9

28,373.1

28,867.7

27,920

Minority Interest

Debt

13,521.3

1,237.8

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

48,485.2

29,610.9

28,867.7

27,920

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

14,785.6

1,497.9

1,497.9

1,497.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

33,283.7

28,104.2

27,367

26,395.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

33,717.3

28,461.3

28,060.5

27,057.8

Sundry Creditors

-3.4

-10

-1.5

-2.4

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-430.2

-347.1

-692

-660.2

Cash

415.9

8.8

2.8

26.9

Total Assets

48,485.2

29,610.9

28,867.7

27,920

Data Infr.Trust : related Articles

No Record Found

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