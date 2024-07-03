Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Summary

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust was initially known as Data Infrastructure Trust. The name changed from Data Infrastructure Trust to Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust w.e.f. September 12, 2024.



In earlier years, the Trust was established by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited on 31 January 2019, as a contributory irrevocable trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. Altius owns and manages large portfolio of telecom tower and digital infrastructure assets across India. Its business involves providing tower and in-building solutions to mobile network operators to support their network infrastructure for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G services.



The Trust invests in and operates these assets to facilitate connectivity for content, enterprises, and essential services. The Trust has only one asset, comprising SDIPL which is engaged in Tower Infrastructure Business. The Tower Infrastructure Business was transferred from Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJI) to Summit Digitel Infrastructure Private Limited (SDIPL) via slump sale on a going concern basis through Scheme of Arrangement with effect from 31 March, 2019.



On 31 March 2019, the Trust, acting through the Trustee, has acquired 51% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Summit Digitel Infrastructure Private Limited [formerly known as Reliance Jio Infratel Private Limited] (SDIPL), pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement dated 31 March 2019. Further, the Trust has acquired remaining 49% of the equity share capital of SDIPL on 31 August 2020. SDIPL is engaged in the business of setting up and maintaining passive tower infrastructure and related assets, and providing passive tower infrastructure services (Tower Infrastructure Business).



SDIPL is the Trusts first investment in complete and revenue generating infrastructure projects. As on 31 March 2021, the Trust owns 100% of the issued equity share capital of SDIPL.The Trust issued 2,52,15,00,000 units at an Issue Price of Rs. 100 each aggregating to Rs.



2,52,150 Million on August 31, 2020, which were listed on BSE Limited w.e.f. September 1, 2020.Infinite India Investment Management Limited was appointed as the Investment Manager of the Trust pursuant to the provision of the SEBI InvIT Regulations and the Investment Management Agreement dated January 31, 2019, executed between Infinite India and Axis Trustee Services Limited, in the capacity of Trustee to the Trust.As on March 31, 2022, the Trust holds two Special Purpose Vehicles i.e. SDIPL and STPL.



The Trust issued 2,87,00,000 units on rights basis and 5,28,00,000 units on preferential basis on March 8, 2022, which also listed on BSE Limited w.e.f. March 17, 2022.As on March 31, 2023, the Trust holds two Special Purpose Vehicles i.e. SDIL and CDPL.



The Trust acquired entire equity share capital of Crest Digitel Private Limited on March 10, 2022.The Company was a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHAL Global Corporate Limited (BHAL) - an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM). During year 2023, the existing shareholders transferred their holdings as under: Brookfield Global Subinvestments Limited (nominee of BHAL) transferred 1 equity share of the Company to Brookfield India GP ULC, an entity incorporated in Canada, on November 30, 2022; and BHAL transferred 83,39,557 equity shares of the Company to Brookfield Manager Holdings Limited (BMHL), an entity incorporated in Hamilton, Bermuda, on December 1, 2022.



Consequent to the above transfers, the Company ceased to be a subsidiary of BHAL and became the subsidiary of BMHL w.e.f. December 1, 2022 and is a subsidiary of BMHL.On September 8, 2023, the Trust acquired 100% equity shares of Roam Digitel Infrastructure Private Limited (RDIPL) for a total consideration of Rs. 0.1 million.



Accordingly, RDIPL became Subsidiary (SPV) of the Trust.On September 21, 2023, CDPL acquired 100% equity shares of Crest Virtual Network Private Limited (formerly known as Kinetic Road Assets Private Limited) (CVNPL) for a total consideration of Rs. 0.7 million. Accordingly, CVNPL became a SPV of the Trust and CDPL became a Holding Company of the Trust.W.e.f.



December 12, 2023, BIP India Infra Projects Management Services Private Limited (BIP India / Investment Manager) has been appointed as the Investment Manager of the Trust basis the approval from SEBI vide letter dated December 11, 2023. Brookfield India Infrastructure Manager Private Limited (BIIMPL / erstwhile Investment Manager) is the erstwhile Investment Manager of the Trust.As on December 31, 2023, the Trust has two directly held Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) i.e. SDIL and RDIPL.



The Trust has oneHolding Company i.e. CDPL with one SPV i.e. CVNPL.The Trust acquired American Tower Corporations operations in India (ATC India), which was subsequently renamed Elevar Digitel Infrastructure Private Limited (EDIPL) in September, 2024.



As a result, Altius has become the largest telecom tower company in India with an expanded portfolio of 257,000 telecom sites in FY 2025.