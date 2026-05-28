Board Meeting 28 May 2026 25 May 2026

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust) held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 11 May 2026 4 May 2026

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Apr 2026 21 Apr 2026

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Formerly known as BIP India Infra Projects Management Services Private Limited) (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust)

Board Meeting 25 Feb 2026 18 Feb 2026

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust) held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Notice of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust) Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2025 18 Dec 2025

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.12.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2025 12 Nov 2025

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Quarterly FY 2025-26 is 24/11/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19.11.2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

consider and declare distribution to the unitholders for and on behalf of the Trust. Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Annnoucement Dated on:12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2025 18 Aug 2025

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2025-26 is 28/08/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2025)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 24 Jul 2025