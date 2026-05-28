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Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Board Meeting

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Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Data Infr.Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202625 May 2026
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust) held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.05.2026)
Board Meeting11 May 20264 May 2026
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2026)
Board Meeting21 Apr 202621 Apr 2026
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
Board Meeting30 Mar 202630 Mar 2026
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Formerly known as BIP India Infra Projects Management Services Private Limited) (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust)
Board Meeting25 Feb 202618 Feb 2026
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust) held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.02.2026)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Notice of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust) Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
Board Meeting24 Dec 202518 Dec 2025
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.12.2025)
Board Meeting19 Nov 202512 Nov 2025
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Quarterly FY 2025-26 is 24/11/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19.11.2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
consider and declare distribution to the unitholders for and on behalf of the Trust. Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Annnoucement Dated on:12.11.2025)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202518 Aug 2025
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2025-26 is 28/08/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2025)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202524 Jul 2025
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2025)

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