|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2026
|25 May 2026
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust) held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2026
|4 May 2026
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|21 Apr 2026
|21 Apr 2026
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2026
|30 Mar 2026
|Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Formerly known as BIP India Infra Projects Management Services Private Limited) (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust)
|Board Meeting
|25 Feb 2026
|18 Feb 2026
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust) held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 25.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|Notice of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Data Link Investment Manager Private Limited (Investment Manager of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust) Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Dec 2025
|18 Dec 2025
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.12.2025)
|Board Meeting
|19 Nov 2025
|12 Nov 2025
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Quarterly FY 2025-26 is 24/11/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|consider and declare distribution to the unitholders for and on behalf of the Trust. Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As Per BSE Annnoucement Dated on:12.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2025
|18 Aug 2025
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the 3 FY 2025-26 is 28/08/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2025
|24 Jul 2025
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2025)
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