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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
13.94
11.29
7.93
Net Worth
14.04
11.39
8.03
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,268
|40.78
|3,07,344.65
|2,826
|0.7
|34,702
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
184.75
|13.06
|2,34,690.31
|4,535.59
|2.13
|36,452.27
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,124.85
|33.07
|1,14,816.02
|1,085.97
|0.18
|15,275.48
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
180
|15.28
|72,346.15
|1,636
|1.34
|26,245.64
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
750.9
|22.28
|59,712.71
|605.89
|0.55
|10,676.55
|228.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Plot No.129-A Ankhol Patiya,
ChhatralKadi Rd Mahesana Kadi,
Gujarat - 382715
Tel: +91 63573 64613
Website: https://www.anandseamless.com/
Email: cs@anandseamless.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Anand Seamless Ltd
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