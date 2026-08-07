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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
50.97
3.19
3.19
3.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
96.42
59.42
26.06
17.03
Net Worth
147.39
62.61
29.25
20.22
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
601
|15.01
|2,53,941.67
|5,425
|1.66
|12,973
|53.19
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
1,054
|23.47
|2,36,857.68
|2,934
|0.47
|34,244
|341.49
Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd
VAML
469.95
|0
|1,83,768.69
|4,641
|0
|15,432
|0.99
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
277
|61.15
|1,08,317.75
|4,384
|12.27
|7,283
|199.59
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
381.75
|10.38
|70,113.42
|2,002.38
|2.75
|5,302.38
|119.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SANDEEP AGGARWAL
Whole-time Director
Nikunj Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Esha Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Archana Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anand Tandon
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIVEK SARBHAI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puneet Verma
Khasra No.340 1st & 3rd Floor,
Village Sultanpur Gadaipur,
New Delhi - 110030
Tel: +91 11 4760 0214
Website: http://www.ardeeindustries.com
Email: cs@ardeeindustries.com
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Summary
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Reports by Ardee Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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