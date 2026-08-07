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Ardee Industries Ltd Share Price Live

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Ardee Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Ardee Industries Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|08:58 PM

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Share PriceShare Price

Ardee Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

50.97

3.19

3.19

3.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

96.42

59.42

26.06

17.03

Net Worth

147.39

62.61

29.25

20.22

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Ardee Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

601

15.012,53,941.675,4251.6612,97353.19

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

1,054

23.472,36,857.682,9340.4734,244341.49

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

VAML

469.95

01,83,768.694,641015,4320.99

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

277

61.151,08,317.754,38412.277,283199.59

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

381.75

10.3870,113.422,002.382.755,302.38119.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ardee Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SANDEEP AGGARWAL

Whole-time Director

Nikunj Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Esha Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Archana Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anand Tandon

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIVEK SARBHAI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puneet Verma

Registered Office

Khasra No.340 1st & 3rd Floor,

Village Sultanpur Gadaipur,

New Delhi - 110030

Tel: +91 11 4760 0214

Website: http://www.ardeeindustries.com

Email: cs@ardeeindustries.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Ardee Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

The Ardee Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ardee Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Ardee Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ardee Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ardee Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 07 Aug ‘26
Ardee Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Ardee Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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