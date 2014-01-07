ARI Consolidated Investments Pvt Ltd Management Discussions

ARI Consolidated Investments Pvt Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
ARI CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
PARTICULARS 2007-08 2006-07
Rs. Rs.
Profit Before Depreciation and Income Tax 16,836,655 9,218,311
Depreciation 64,519 74,212
Profit Before Income Tax 16,772,336 9,144,099
Provision for Income Tax, Deferred
Tax and Fringe Benefit Tax 556,538 1,406,283
Excess Provision of Income
Tax of prior years (215,677) (67,264)
Profit after Income Tax 16,431,475 7,805,080
Balance Brought Forward 30,744,173 25,186,047
Available for Appropriation 47,175,646 32,991,127
Appropriation:
Proposed Dividend 1,237,620 1,237,620
Tax on Distributed Profits 210,334 210,334
Transfer to General Reserve 1,650,000 799,000
Transfer to Reserve Fund u/s 45-IC
of RBI Act 1934 3,286,295 -
Balance carried to Balance Sheet 40,791,399 30,744.173
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
The Company registered pre tax profit of Rs. 167.72 lacs for the current
year.
During the year under consideration the Company continued earning rent
income from its assets at Bhavnagar and income from investments.
The Companys Accounts under consideration are being presented along with
the Consolidated Accounts after receiving the Annual accounts of its wholly
owned Subsidiary Company Inarco Limited on June 27, 2008.