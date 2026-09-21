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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.73
23.73
3.96
3.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
111.77
70.66
42.74
26.13
Net Worth
135.5
94.39
46.7
30.09
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1,396.63
1,313.31
1,020.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,396.63
1,313.31
1,020.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
13.47
2.47
3.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
2,101
|14.12
|7,60,160.19
|13,642
|5.24
|59,553
|234.07
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,050.15
|13.68
|4,26,175.28
|7,249
|4.57
|39,957
|193.82
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,238
|18.46
|3,35,951.74
|7,025
|4.36
|14,337
|95.43
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
166
|14.55
|1,64,421.93
|2,865.7
|7.02
|18,418.2
|64.17
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,530.7
|37.56
|1,50,029.07
|1,137.9
|3.33
|13,218.6
|221.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Ridhish Kiritbhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Aim Ridhish Patel
Independent Director
Preet P Shah
Independent Director
Sujit Gulati
Independent Director
Kartik Shailesh Mehta
Independent Director
Vinodkumar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Purnima Jain
No. 17 Goyal Intercity,
B/h Drive in Cinema Thaltej Rd,
Gujarat - 380058
Tel: +91 79 4911 4911
Website: http://www.armeeinfotech.com
Email: cs@armeeinfotech.com
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Summary
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Reports by Armee Infotech Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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