33rd AGM to be held on 29.09.2025. Please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company held of 29th September, 2025 via VC/OAVM. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/09/2025) SCRUTINIZERS REPORT OF AGM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.10.2025)