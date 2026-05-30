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Aryavan Enterprise Ltd Board Meeting

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49.55
(-2.21%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Ecofinity Ato CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202621 May 2026
Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2026
Board Meeting20 Feb 202618 Feb 2026
Preferential Issue of shares & Issue Of Warrants. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - 23,90,000 ISSUE OF EQUITY WARRANTS. (As per BSE announcement dated on :20.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20267 Feb 2026
Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for third quarter and nine months ended on 31/12/2025. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of Ecofinity Atomix Limited (Formerly known as Aryavan Enterprise Limited) [the Company] at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 14th February, 2026 has inter-alia transacted the following business: 1. approved Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December, 2025; and 2. took on record Limited Review Report thereon issued by M/s. S N D K & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)
Board Meeting20 Nov 202517 Nov 2025
Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve consider and declare Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 and to fix Record Date for the purpose of Interim Dividend if declared at the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 20th November, 2025 for declaration of Interim Dividend vide Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Declared interim dividend of Rs. 0.50 (5.00%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2025-26 and has fixed Friday, 28th November, 2025 as Record Date pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for ascertaining eligibility of Members for the payment of aforesaid Interim Dividend. The said Interim Dividend shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable of companies Act 2013 to such members as on record date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202511 Nov 2025
Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2025 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS ON 30.09.2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting27 Oct 202513 Oct 2025
Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 and to fix Record Date for the purpose of Interim Dividend if declared at the Board Meeting. Adjournment of Board Meeting held on October 16 ,2025 This is to inform you that Board meeting was scheduled today i.e. on October 16 ,2025 to consider and declare Interim Dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2025- 26 and to fix Record Date for the purpose of Interim Dividend, if declared at the Board Meeting. The Company now informs that the Board Meeting held today i.e. on October 16 ,2025 stands adjourned due to non-availability of required quorum. The Adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 27th October, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
Aryavan Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for Quarter ended on 30th June 2025. FINANCIAL RESULTS - 30.06.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
Board Meeting4 Aug 20254 Aug 2025
Outcome of meeting of Board of Director held on Monday 04th August 2025

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