|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 Nov 2025
|28 Nov 2025
|28 Nov 2025
|0.5
|5
|Interim
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 20th November, 2025 for declaration of Interim Dividend vide Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Declared interim dividend of Rs. 0.50 (5.00%) per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2025-26 and has fixed Friday, 28th November, 2025 as Record Date pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for ascertaining eligibility of Members for the payment of aforesaid Interim Dividend. The said Interim Dividend shall be credited/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration as per applicable of companies Act 2013 to such members as on record date.
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