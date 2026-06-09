Astal Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.58
9.85
3.99
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.42
13.49
1.19
1.17
Net Worth
36
23.34
5.18
5.16
Minority Interest
Debt
13.27
0.31
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
49.39
23.66
5.18
5.16
Fixed Assets
11.44
0.69
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
36.21
16.91
5.1
5.12
Inventories
14.76
1.06
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.66
15.82
3.17
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.75
12.98
6.66
5.19
Sundry Creditors
-10.77
-11.52
-3.79
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.19
-1.43
-0.94
-0.07
Cash
1.73
6.08
0.08
0.02
Total Assets
49.38
23.68
5.19
5.16
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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