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Astal Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

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73.5
(3.17%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:23:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.58

9.85

3.99

3.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.42

13.49

1.19

1.17

Net Worth

36

23.34

5.18

5.16

Minority Interest

Debt

13.27

0.31

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.12

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

49.39

23.66

5.18

5.16

Fixed Assets

11.44

0.69

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

36.21

16.91

5.1

5.12

Inventories

14.76

1.06

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

27.66

15.82

3.17

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.75

12.98

6.66

5.19

Sundry Creditors

-10.77

-11.52

-3.79

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.19

-1.43

-0.94

-0.07

Cash

1.73

6.08

0.08

0.02

Total Assets

49.38

23.68

5.19

5.16

Macro Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

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