Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Astal Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve the audited standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 along with limited review report of the auditors. 2. To consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2026 along with report of the auditors. 3. To Appoint Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2026-27. 4. Any other matter with the permission of chair.

Board Meeting 25 May 2026 25 May 2026

Outcome of Board meeting held today, 25th May, 2026.

Board Meeting 12 May 2026 12 May 2026

Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th May, 2026.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Astal Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 along with Limited Review Report of the auditors. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Jan 2026 14 Jan 2026

Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 10 Nov 2025

Astal Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 along with Limited Review Report of the auditors; 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Submission of outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2025 3 Oct 2025

Astal Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To increase authorised share capital of the Company in accordance with Companies Act 2013 and subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company; 2) To consider and if thought fit approve the issuance of equity shares / convertible warrants of the Company on a preferential basis in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder each as amended and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and such other acts rules and regulations as may be applicable subject to any regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company; and other items. Submission of outcome of Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2025) Submission of intimation of preferential issue of equity shares. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 10/10/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025