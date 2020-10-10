Asutosh Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

As required under Regulation 34(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review is appended below:

A. BUSINESS

Your Company was initially an exporter of tea to the Middle East countries mainly Iraq and Libya. However, due to the political uncertainties in Iraq the said business was discontinued many years back.

Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of Investment and Finance related activities. The Company has applied for NBFC registration and the said application is pending for approval of RBI.

B. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS & FUTURE PROSPECTS

The operations of the Company during the year under review were stable. The Board of your Company is exploring alternatives to improve its operations for its long term growth.

C. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS

Your Companys objective is to effect continuous improvement in its operations. However, the Company is exposed to threats and risks, as faced by other organizations in general and engaged in similar business, like adverse changes in the general economic and market conditions, changes in Government policies and regulations etc.

D. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has Internal control procedures commensurate with the nature of its business and size of its operations. The objectives of these procedures are to ensure efficient use and protection of Companys resources, accuracy in financial reports and due compliance of applicable statutes and Companys norms, policies and procedures.

The Internal Audit Report, the progress in implementation of recommendations contained in such reports and the adequacy of Internal Control Systems are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board in its periodical meetings.

E. HUMAN RESOURCES

The employees of the Company are fully committed towards the growth of the Company and there was no loss of work or any problem during the year with respect to them.