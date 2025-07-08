iifl-logo
Asutosh Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

Asutosh Enterprises Ltd Summary

Asutosh Enterprises Ltd was incorporated on September 01, 1981. The company is a core investment company carrying on the business of import and export and general trading activities.During the year under review, 2021, the equity shares of the company were delisted from the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) with effect from 16 March 2021 in terms of Regulations 6(a) of the SEBI (Delising of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009. The proposal for voluntary delisting was approved by the Board in view of no trading carried in respect of the Companys shares on said Stock Exchange and for saving of related listing costs. The company continues to remain listed on BSE limited.

