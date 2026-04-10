Notice convening an Annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held on Monday, March 23, 2026 for seeking their approval. The notice of the said AGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course of time in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations The shareholders are hereby informed that the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 will be held on March 23, 2026. The detailed notice has been attached herewith. The Proceedings of 31st Annual General meeting held on Monday, 23rd March, 2026 is attached herewith. The shareholders in the Annual general meeting held on Monday, 23rd March, 2026 adopted new set of Memorandum of Association (MOA) and Article of Association of the company (AOA) in substitution and to the entire exclusion of existing MOA and AOA of the company. The required disclosure is hereby attached with. The voting results along with Scrutinizers Report dated March 23, 2026 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.03.2026) The object clause has been altered pursuant to approval by Shareholders in 31st Annual general meeting held on Monday, 23rd March, 2026 and Registrar of companies vide its letter dated 25th March 2026. The required disclosure of alteration in Memorandum of Association has been attached herewith. There has been change in percentage (%) of votes cast in Resolution No. 15 and 16 as mentioned in the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company dated February 27, 2026. Consequently, the Scrutinizer has issued a revised report with the required changes. The revised report has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.03.2026)