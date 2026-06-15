Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-29.27
Op profit growth
174.05
-26.54
-40.05
EBIT growth
103.82
305.42
-90.73
Net profit growth
92.2
-96.45
52.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
-31.52
-37.19
EBIT margin
0
0
-5.71
-43.59
Net profit margin
0
0
-720.01
-332.9
RoCE
-1.33
-0.59
-0.12
RoNW
-0.44
-0.2
-4.76
RoA
-0.34
-0.16
-3.87
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.01
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
0
-0.07
-0.05
Book value per share
0.29
0.29
0.37
0.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
-8
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-15.25
-10.99
-0.38
-0.57
P/B
0.27
0.1
0.07
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
-868.48
-622.62
1,518.19
-305.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
4.03
9.21
698.73
-38.24
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
2,346.23
Inventory days
0
0
169.7
Creditor days
-152.79
-418.73
-86.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
98.06
48.37
278.4
Net debt / equity
0.14
0.14
0.1
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
-6.37
-17.14
-12.26
-3.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-93.44
-92.9
Employee costs
0
0
-9.97
-8.71
Other costs
0
0
-28.1
-35.57
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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