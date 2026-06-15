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AUDROC Ltd Key Ratios

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4.38
(0.00%)
Jun 15, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-29.27

Op profit growth

174.05

-26.54

-40.05

EBIT growth

103.82

305.42

-90.73

Net profit growth

92.2

-96.45

52.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

-31.52

-37.19

EBIT margin

0

0

-5.71

-43.59

Net profit margin

0

0

-720.01

-332.9

RoCE

-1.33

-0.59

-0.12

RoNW

-0.44

-0.2

-4.76

RoA

-0.34

-0.16

-3.87

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.01

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

0

-0.07

-0.05

Book value per share

0.29

0.29

0.37

0.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

-8

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-15.25

-10.99

-0.38

-0.57

P/B

0.27

0.1

0.07

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

-868.48

-622.62

1,518.19

-305.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

4.03

9.21

698.73

-38.24

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

2,346.23

Inventory days

0

0

169.7

Creditor days

-152.79

-418.73

-86.01

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

98.06

48.37

278.4

Net debt / equity

0.14

0.14

0.1

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

-6.37

-17.14

-12.26

-3.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-93.44

-92.9

Employee costs

0

0

-9.97

-8.71

Other costs

0

0

-28.1

-35.57

AUDROC Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

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