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SectorTrading
Open₹4.38
Prev. Close₹4.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹4.38
Day's Low₹4.38
52 Week's High₹4.38
52 Week's Low₹1.03
Book Value₹1.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.85
P/E16.22
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.5
50
63.44
63.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.18
0
-48.74
-46.17
Net Worth
0.68
50
14.7
17.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.67
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-29.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.63
As % of sales
0
0
0
93.44
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.31
-0.15
-0.18
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
-0.1
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
0.08
-0.27
Working capital
-0.17
3.86
-2.59
2.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-29.27
Op profit growth
177.44
-14.23
-13.3
-39.27
EBIT growth
106.02
-15.63
372.6
-90.7
Net profit growth
97.19
-96.51
-1.29
60.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2.5
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.5
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.07
0.06
0.19
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,942.85
|332.53
|3,82,836.83
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,044.65
|331.63
|47,422.04
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
983.4
|36.58
|34,517.34
|524.31
|0.88
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
242.9
|15.27
|18,989.3
|288.55
|2.47
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
407.15
|68.09
|13,247.43
|64.47
|0.74
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Karnik Shasankan Pillai
Non Executive Director
Jatinkumar Ramanbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Komal Manoharlal Motiani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Himali Maheshbhai Thakkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sagar Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himani Jhamar
Unit No 102 1st Flr Off Link R,
Maorya Landmark II Andheri (W),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-22-49720369
Website: http://www.alkaindia.in
Email: alkaindia@gmail.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Alka India Limited was initially incorporated on November 30, 1993 as Alka Sales Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, the name was changed to Alka Spinners Private L...
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Reports by AUDROC Ltd
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