6:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ALKA INDIA LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company to Public Shareholders (except Promoter and Promoter Group) in order to achieve compliance with the minimum public shareholding requirement. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with eUect from the under- mentioned date :- COMPANY NAME & CODE ALKA INDIA LTD. (530889) RECORD DATE 08/05/2026 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (SIX) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 01 (ONE) Equity Share of Re.1/- each held only to Public shareholders of the Company. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 08/05/2026 DR-626/2026-2027 Note: As informed by the Company 15,00,000 Equity Shares would be allotted as on 11th May,2026 (Refer attached Companys Letter) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.05.2026)