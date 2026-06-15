Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.67
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-29.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.63
As % of sales
0
0
0
93.44
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
9.97
Other costs
-0.41
-0.1
-0.12
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
27.2
Operating profit
-0.42
-0.15
-0.17
-0.2
OPM
0
0
0
-30.62
Depreciation
0
0
-0.1
-0.1
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0
0.1
0.27
Profit before tax
-0.31
-0.15
-0.18
-0.03
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
0.08
-0.27
Tax rate
4.08
7.63
-44.18
684.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.33
-0.16
-0.1
-0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
-4.7
-4.56
Net profit
-0.33
-0.16
-4.8
-4.87
yoy growth (%)
97.19
-96.51
-1.29
60.53
NPM
0
0
0
-719.2
No Record Found
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