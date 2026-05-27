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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.85
10.49
5.1
Net Worth
12.95
10.59
5.14
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,972.6
|161.47
|3,86,706.8
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,047.9
|332.67
|47,569.58
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
713.6
|38.85
|25,047.36
|183.35
|1.12
|913.9
|78.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
222.8
|14
|17,417.93
|288.55
|2.69
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
419.9
|70.22
|13,662.28
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kalash Kevin Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Punit Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kiran Rani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preeti Sethi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Sareen
404 4th Flr #.208 Regent Cham.,
Jamnlal Bajaj Marg Nariman,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: +91 72080 27910
Website: http://www.aureatetradde.in
Email: compliance@aureatetradde.in
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Summary
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Reports by Aureate Tradde Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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