AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
29.48
29.48
29.48
29.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.99
2.3
2.33
2.33
Net Worth
16.49
31.78
31.81
31.81
Minority Interest
Debt
12.98
6.14
6
13.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.32
0.34
0.3
0.29
Total Liabilities
29.79
38.26
38.11
45.49
Fixed Assets
2.7
2.91
3.15
3.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.07
0.07
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
26.65
34.83
34.43
41.43
Inventories
2.23
0.86
0.5
1.26
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
60.05
71.24
70.7
80.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.08
0.05
0.05
0.18
Sundry Creditors
-35.2
-36.83
-36.18
-39.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.5
-0.48
-0.64
-1.09
Cash
0.45
0.45
0.45
0.56
Total Assets
29.8
38.26
38.1
45.48
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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