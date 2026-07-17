iifl-logo

AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
4.71
(0.00%)
Jul 17, 2026|04:09:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

29.48

29.48

29.48

29.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.99

2.3

2.33

2.33

Net Worth

16.49

31.78

31.81

31.81

Minority Interest

Debt

12.98

6.14

6

13.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.32

0.34

0.3

0.29

Total Liabilities

29.79

38.26

38.11

45.49

Fixed Assets

2.7

2.91

3.15

3.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.07

0.07

0.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

26.65

34.83

34.43

41.43

Inventories

2.23

0.86

0.5

1.26

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

60.05

71.24

70.7

80.33

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.08

0.05

0.05

0.18

Sundry Creditors

-35.2

-36.83

-36.18

-39.25

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.5

-0.48

-0.64

-1.09

Cash

0.45

0.45

0.45

0.56

Total Assets

29.8

38.26

38.1

45.48

Lypsa Gems : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.