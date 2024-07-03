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AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD Share Price Live

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4.64
(-1.49%)
Jul 17, 2026|04:53:06 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.89
  • Day's High4.95
  • 52 Wk High7.9
  • Prev. Close4.71
  • Day's Low4.62
  • 52 Wk Low 4.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E7.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.18
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.68
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

₹4.89

Prev. Close

₹4.71

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.76

Day's High

₹4.95

Day's Low

₹4.62

52 Week's High

₹7.9

52 Week's Low

₹4.1

Book Value

₹6.18

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.68

P/E

7.95

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0

AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Jul, 2026|12:14 PM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.24%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 63.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

29.48

29.48

29.48

29.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.99

2.3

2.33

2.33

Net Worth

16.49

31.78

31.81

31.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.41

20.69

58.95

104.14

yoy growth (%)

-59.35

-64.89

-43.39

35.97

Raw materials

-8.17

-20.08

-57.76

-102.94

As % of sales

97.14

97.06

97.98

98.84

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.18

-0.37

-0.5

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.25

0.03

0.2

0.18

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.34

-0.34

-0.36

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0.01

Working capital

0.46

-1.48

-0.12

0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.35

-64.89

-43.39

35.97

Op profit growth

-61.18

-61

56.55

-91.09

EBIT growth

108.22

-131.62

21.3

-91.79

Net profit growth

-907.44

-87.33

-12.74

46.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

16.69

9.49

13.19

14.02

8.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.69

9.49

13.19

14.02

8.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.09

AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

4,625.8

87.44,10,627.731,1240.3317,730230.76

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

546.6

43.0356,485.73365.650.468,994.359.26

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

6,377

56.1319,839.81142.660.282,838.21455.56

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

10.32

14.1510,030.98150.330927.348.98

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd

SKYGOLD

622.45

45.289,635.4864.3101,372.4472.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Manish J Janani

Chairman & Managing Director

Dipen Patwa

Executive Director

Sonal Dipen Patwa

Executive Director & CFO

Jeeyan Dipankumar Patwa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravindra Chandulal Sanghvi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Vakharia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Chhaganlal Rathod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srishty Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Pravinchandra Rajyagor

Registered Office

Wing A 2nd Block 202-302,

Orchind Complex Opp HDFC Bank,

Gujarat - 385210

Tel: -

Website: http://www.lypsa.in

Email: info@lypsa.in

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Limited was initially incorporated on 30th November, 1995 as Maloo Polymers Limited. In 2008- 09 the Company was taken over by Mr. Dipan Patwa and Mr. Manish Janani. Subsequentl...
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Reports by AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD

Company FAQs

What is the AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD share price today?

The AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.64 today.

What is the Market Cap of AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD is ₹13.68 Cr. as of 17 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD?

The PE and PB ratios of AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD is 7.95 and 0.76 as of 17 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD is ₹4.1 and ₹7.9 as of 17 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD?

AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.74%, 3 Years at 1.91%, 1 Year at -39.30%, 6 Month at -6.36%, 3 Month at -9.07% and 1 Month at -4.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD?

The shareholding pattern of AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD is as follows:
Promoters - 36.37 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 63.39 %

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