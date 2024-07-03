Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹4.89
Prev. Close₹4.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹4.95
Day's Low₹4.62
52 Week's High₹7.9
52 Week's Low₹4.1
Book Value₹6.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.68
P/E7.95
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
29.48
29.48
29.48
29.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.99
2.3
2.33
2.33
Net Worth
16.49
31.78
31.81
31.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.41
20.69
58.95
104.14
yoy growth (%)
-59.35
-64.89
-43.39
35.97
Raw materials
-8.17
-20.08
-57.76
-102.94
As % of sales
97.14
97.06
97.98
98.84
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.18
-0.37
-0.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.25
0.03
0.2
0.18
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.34
-0.34
-0.36
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0.01
Working capital
0.46
-1.48
-0.12
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.35
-64.89
-43.39
35.97
Op profit growth
-61.18
-61
56.55
-91.09
EBIT growth
108.22
-131.62
21.3
-91.79
Net profit growth
-907.44
-87.33
-12.74
46.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
16.69
9.49
13.19
14.02
8.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.69
9.49
13.19
14.02
8.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,625.8
|87.4
|4,10,627.73
|1,124
|0.33
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
546.6
|43.03
|56,485.73
|365.65
|0.46
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
6,377
|56.13
|19,839.81
|142.66
|0.28
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
10.32
|14.15
|10,030.98
|150.33
|0
|927.34
|8.98
Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
SKYGOLD
622.45
|45.28
|9,635.48
|64.31
|0
|1,372.44
|72.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Manish J Janani
Chairman & Managing Director
Dipen Patwa
Executive Director
Sonal Dipen Patwa
Executive Director & CFO
Jeeyan Dipankumar Patwa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravindra Chandulal Sanghvi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Vakharia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Chhaganlal Rathod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srishty Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Pravinchandra Rajyagor
Wing A 2nd Block 202-302,
Orchind Complex Opp HDFC Bank,
Gujarat - 385210
Tel: -
Website: http://www.lypsa.in
Email: info@lypsa.in
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Limited was initially incorporated on 30th November, 1995 as Maloo Polymers Limited. In 2008- 09 the Company was taken over by Mr. Dipan Patwa and Mr. Manish Janani. Subsequentl...
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Reports by AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD
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