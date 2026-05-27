Board Meeting 27 May 2026 20 May 2026

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the year ended March 31 2026 Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2026)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2026 10 Mar 2026

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Independent Directors Outcome of Independent Directors Meeting Dated March 23, 2026 Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.03.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial result for the Third Quarter ended on December 31, 2025 Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months ended on December 31, 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 31 Dec 2025 27 Dec 2025

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To approve change of Name of the Company. 2. To approve sale of land of the Company under section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013. 3. To approve Draft Notice of the Postal Ballot. 4. To approve appointment of Mrs Rupal Patel, Practicing Company Secretary as Scrutinizer for postal ballot. 5. Appointment of Internal Auditor. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the half year ended on 30th September 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. Considered, approved and adopted the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half - Year ended on September 30, 2025 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2025 6 Sep 2025

as attached

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025