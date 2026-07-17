AURUS GEM CORPORATION LTD Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
4,625.8
|87.4
|4,10,627.73
|1,124
|0.33
|17,730
|230.76
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
546.6
|43.03
|56,485.73
|365.65
|0.46
|8,994.3
|59.26
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
6,377
|56.13
|19,839.81
|142.66
|0.28
|2,838.21
|455.56
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
10.32
|14.15
|10,030.98
|150.33
|0
|927.34
|8.98
Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
SKYGOLD
622.45
|45.28
|9,635.48
|64.31
|0
|1,372.44
|72.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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