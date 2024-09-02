iifl-logo
Avon Mercantile Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Developments: -

The funds of Avon Mercantile Ltd are deployed in loans, investments and bank fixed deposits.

Outlook/Projections for 2024-25:

The Company hopes to increase its income in near future.

Internal Control systems and their adequacy:

During the year under review, Company has an internal control system in place and was periodically reviewed for effectiveness.

Financials:

Financial performance has been given separately in the Directors Report.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys Objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statement within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include, among others, the performance of the other Companies in which Company has made investments and the interest rates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.

By Order of the Board
For Avon Mercantile Limited
Sd/-

 

(Gaurav Aggarwal)
Manager

 

Place : Noida
Date: 02.09.2024

