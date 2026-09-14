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Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

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Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

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52 Week's Low

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Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Sep, 2026|10:28 PM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 98.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 98.28%

Non-Promoter- 1.71%

Institutions: 1.71%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

12.97

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.86

13.6

7.86

6

Net Worth

23.83

13.85

8.11

6.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GAIL (India) Ltd

GAIL

173.9

12.191,14,340.984,292.333.1638,952.66112.65

Adani Total Gas Ltd

ATGL

594.8

107.5665,416.7133.030.041,743.4843.86

Petronet LNG Ltd

PETRONET

287

10.4443,0501,132.723.485,554.14144.79

Gujarat Energy Ltd

GUJENERGY

241.65

10.7422,672.35997.973.689,443.86197.36

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL

151.9

17.8121,266.02186.183.134,583.4471.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / Joint MD / Promoter

Asma Mohamad Sadique Banani

Executive Director & MD

Nikhil Tiwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

MEHUL PRAVIN TALATI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Darshan Suresh Chandan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sivagiri Srinivasan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahesh Maheshwari

Registered Office

#.522-527 SWC Hub 5th Floor,

Opp Rajpath Complex Bhaily,

Gujarat - 391410

Tel: +91 40450 65015

Website: http://www.axiomgas.com

Email: compliance@axiomgas.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd

Company FAQs

The Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 14 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 14 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 14 Sep ‘26
Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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