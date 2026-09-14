No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
12.97
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.86
13.6
7.86
6
Net Worth
23.83
13.85
8.11
6.25
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL
173.9
|12.19
|1,14,340.98
|4,292.33
|3.16
|38,952.66
|112.65
Adani Total Gas Ltd
ATGL
594.8
|107.56
|65,416.7
|133.03
|0.04
|1,743.48
|43.86
Petronet LNG Ltd
PETRONET
287
|10.44
|43,050
|1,132.72
|3.48
|5,554.14
|144.79
Gujarat Energy Ltd
GUJENERGY
241.65
|10.74
|22,672.35
|997.97
|3.68
|9,443.86
|197.36
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
IGL
151.9
|17.81
|21,266.02
|186.18
|3.13
|4,583.44
|71.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / Joint MD / Promoter
Asma Mohamad Sadique Banani
Executive Director & MD
Nikhil Tiwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
MEHUL PRAVIN TALATI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Darshan Suresh Chandan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sivagiri Srinivasan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahesh Maheshwari
#.522-527 SWC Hub 5th Floor,
Opp Rajpath Complex Bhaily,
Gujarat - 391410
Tel: +91 40450 65015
Website: http://www.axiomgas.com
Email: compliance@axiomgas.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.