The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Finserv BSE Top 10 Banks ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Finserv BSE Top 10 Banks ETF is ₹20.17 and ₹24.9 as of 07 Aug ‘26