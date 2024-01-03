Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar & Industries Ltd merged Management Discussions

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar & Industries Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN SUGAR AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Structure and Development:
World sugar production was drastically lower at 153 MMT in 2008-09 as
against 167 MMT recorded in 2007-08, a dip mainly due to lower production
in India. The inventory at the beginning of the year was 74 MMT and the
closing inventory was 63 MMT. Global Consumption of sugar has grown
steadily upwards from 159 MMT in 2007-08 to 161 MMT in 2008-09. In 2008-09,
Imports were 54 MMT whereas exports were 57 MMT. The global demand supply
situation is expected to tighten on account of steady consumption growth
coupled with rising import demand from India.
Indian sugar production in 2008-09 was plummeted at around 15 MMT from
around 26 MMT in 2007-08.
Government Policies:
Sugar is the second largest agro processing industry in India after
textiles. Sugar being an essential commodity and having a high weightage
(3.63 %) in the WPI, is regulated by the Government through control on cane
pricing, external trade, and control on sugar that can be sold in the open
market. The Central Government decides the minimum support price, called
the Statutory Minimum Price (SMP), at which sugar mills have to purchase
sugarcane from farmers. The SMP is based on the recommendations of the
Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. For the 2008-09 sugar season,
the SMP was fixed at Rs.81.18 per quintal linked to a base sugar recovery
of 9% with Rs.0.90 for each incremental 0.1% recovery. On top of the SMP,
every state government also has the power to declare a State Advised Price
(SAP) for sugarcane. The Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP) announced a price
of Rs.140 per quintal for the sugar season 2008-09. However, the Court has
upheld the Government fixed SAP of Rs.140 per quintal for the Sugar season
2008-09.
Through a new ordinance dated October 22, 2009, the Central Government has
changed the structure of cane pricing mechanism. The new ordinance will be
applicable from Sugar season 2010. The Central Government has amended
Essential Commodities Act, 1955 to replace SMP for cane to Fair
Remunerative Price (FRP) which will now be the price that mills across the
country need to pay.
The FRP announced for the sugar season 2009-10 is Rs.129.84 per quintal
linked to recovery of 9.5% subject to premium of Rs.1.37 per quintal for
every 0.1 per cent increase in recovery.
Domestic sugar sales are regulated by the Central Government which decides
how much a mill can sell in the open market i.e. free sale quota and how
much is to be released by the mills for distribution through the public
distribution system that is levy quota which is presently at 10%. This levy
quota has now been increased to 20%. Also in view of SMP being replaced by
FRP, the levy price will also undergo a revision since now levy sugar price
will be calculated by taking FRP as a base instead of SMP. Levy sugar
prices are usually lower than market prices. Sugar sales are subject to
release orders from time to time.
Due to acute shortage faced by the country, the government has come out
with slew of measures to contain the sugar prices from rising. These
measures are allowing duty free import of raw sugar without export
obligation. Allowing duty free import of white sugar, Imposing stock limits
on dealers, wholesalers as well as industrial users of sugar etc. In spite
of these efforts, the prices are ruling at Rs.35 per KG in the retail
market.
Sugar companies based in UP with power cogeneration capacities may see a
sustainable boost to their revenues and profit starting this fiscal year,
with the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission hiking the tariffs for
purchase of electricity from sugar mills to Rs. 4 a unit from 2009-10 to
2012-14.
Outlook:
The demand for sugar in India is driven by the increase in population and
the rise in income levels.
Driven by double whammy of worst monsoon in the last 37 years, untimely
late rainfall in Southern Indian states and an estimated decline in area
under sugarcane, the sugar production in India will continue to remain low
even in Sugar season 2009-10 at around 15 million tonnes. With the expected
consumption of 23-24million tonnes, there will be an expected depletion of
stock to the tune of 8-9 million tonnes. India has already imported roughly
more than 2 million tones in Sugar Season 2009 and needs to import more if
it has to balance its inventory.
Sugar Season 2008-09 saw a weak sugarcane crop and as a consequence, fall
in sugarcane and sugar production. However, sugarcane was not available in
Uttar Pradesh despite the SAP fixed by the Government being at Rs.140. The
result was again underutilization of the plant capacities, though the
industry recovered from the losses made in the recent past. Domestic sugar
prices have continued to surge due to tightness of sugar supply. Due to
drastic fall in production in Sugar Season 2008-09, the stocks to use ratio
has come down to its lowest level in the last 50 years. As a result price
of Sugar has risen from about Rs.1,750 per quintal in December, 2008 to
about Rs. 3,000 per quintal in September, 2009. Sugar prices are expected
to remain firm throughout 2010 due to expected lower production in 2010
also.
Sugar Season 2009-10 is again likely to witness a poor sugarcane crop and
the crisis with respect to procurement of sugarcane will continue. However,
the government has allowed duty free import of raw sugar by sugar traders
and manufacturers up to March, 2010. Accordingly, sugar manufacturers can
import raw sugar and refine the same at their plant in addition to
manufacturing sugar from sugarcane. This will ensure better utilization of
the plant capacities and help the sugar mills to make adequate earnings to
cover their fixed costs and also make some profits.
Anticipating huge import orders from India, International price of sugar
has moved upwards. New York futures spiked to high seen in 28 years on
speculative buying. It is expected that in short term the sugar prices in
India will fall due to various Government initiatives to control inflation.
However, in long term, the prices are expected to move upwards.
Non-disbursal of incentives by the State Government has been a matter of
concern. The incentives are essentially a combination of cash disbursement
and exemption of certain duties/taxes imposed by the State. The exemption
portion has been availed by the industry and State Governments attempt to
enforce recovery thereof were litigated and decided in favor of the
industry. However, cash disbursement by the State is still hanging and the
State has not fulfilled its part of promise made at the time of attracting
huge investment in sugar sector. Nonetheless, the industry is hopeful of
succeeding in getting these disbursements with the intervention of Court in
near future.
Opportunities, Threats / Risks and Concerns:
Sugar industry in India is cyclical in nature & primarily faces the
following risks:
1. Uncontrollable risks:
A. Raw material risk
B. Sugar price risk
C. Regulatory risk
A. Raw material risk:
Sugarcane is the principal raw material used for the production of sugar.
Business depends on the availability of sugarcane and any shortage of
sugarcane may adversely affect operations. A variety of factors beyond our
control may contribute to a shortage of sugarcane in any given harvest
period. Some of the main factors that could contribute to a shortage of
sugarcane are set forth below:
i) Diversion from cane production to other cash crops;
ii) Adverse weather conditions, crop disease;
iii) Drop in Drawal rate and
iv) Unremunerative cane procurement price declared by the State Government
and/or Central government.
The Company has sought to mitigate raw material availability risk by
diversifying into multiple locations within Uttar Pradesh and at the same
time has an impeccable record of cordial relationship with farmers.
B. Sugar price risk:
The market price for sugar is function of demand and supply. Fluctuations
in demand and supply are due to various reasons, including:
i) changes in the availability and price of sugarcane;
ii) variances in the production capacities of our competitors;
iii) the availability of substitutes for the sugar products and
iv) International demand and Supply.
The wholesale price of sugar has a significant impact on our profits. Like
other agricultural commodities, sugar is subject to price fluctuations
resulting from weather, natural disasters, domestic and foreign trade
policies, shifts in supply and demand and other factors beyond control. In
addition, approximately 15% to 30% of total worldwide sugar production is
traded on exchanges and is thus subject to speculation, which could affect
the price of sugar worldwide and our results of operations. As a result,
any prolonged decrease in sugar prices could have a material adverse effect
on our Company. The Group has addressed this issue to an extent with its
expansion plans whereby, Bajaj Hindusthan Limited & Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
and Industries Limited in aggregate have become the largest sugar producers
in India with an overall share of more than 20% of the Uttar Pradesh
production. This would enable better pricing power while reducing costs.
C. Regulatory risk:
i. Environmental risk:
The Industry & Company is subject to environmental regulations and may be
exposed to liability as a result of our handling of hazardous materials and
potential costs for environmental compliance.
ii. Government policy related risk:
The Industry is regulated and the Company operates in a regulated
environment. Central and State Government, policies and regulations, affect
the agricultural sector and related industries and affect our operations
and our profitability. Ethanol business is highly dependent on Government
policy. Sugarcane price is controlled by the State Government and is
generally increased every year. This is a systemic risk, which cannot be
alleviated unless the industry is completely decontrolled.
2. Controllable risks:
1. Productivity;
2. Drawal rate and
3. Management Bandwidth.
Selection of appropriate machinery and maintenance of the same is critical
for continuous operations during the crushing season.
With its leadership position in the industry and professional work
practices, the Company is able to hire and retain appropriate talent.
De-Risking Strategy:
As a matter of conscious business strategy, the Company is progressively
de-risking its sugar business with investments in distillery and Co-
generation. As these new businesses are non cyclical, BHSIL is expected to
generate steady cash flows year after year.
Segment-wise/Product-wise Performance:
Though Company has Distillery and co-generation as its segments, sugar
remains the main product under review.
Internal control systems and their adequacy:
The Company has in place, adequate systems of internal control to
reasonably safeguard its assets against loss through unauthorised use and
pilferage. A comprehensive system of internal controls employed by the
Company ensures optimal use of the resources available at its disposal.
Internal audits and checks are an ongoing process within the Company.
The internal audit department has looked into various functional areas of
the Company with the following primary objectives:
* To ensure strong internal control system to minimize the risk of
accidental or deliberate errors & omissions, safeguarding of assets and
compliance with internal operating policies and guidelines.
* To ensure critical examination and identification of weaknesses in the
system and suggest measures to address them suitably.
* To ensure cost consciousness through pre audit & post audits.
* To ensure proper compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to
achieve overall uniformity in operations and reporting across all the
units.
* To ensure compliance of corporate policies and procedures in line with
Delegation & HR manuals.
* To submit reports along with recommendations and to ensure their timely
implementation.
The internal audit department submits its reports to the management,
outlining its findings, along with analytical reviews of the functional
areas looked into, and providing practical solutions for the problems
observed. An illustrative list of scope of activities of areas of Internal
Audit is broadly summarized as under:
* Checking of Accounts vouchers on test check basis with respect to
accounting treatment and approving authorities as per delegation manual.
* Checking the correctness of interest charged by banks on Cash Credit
accounts.
* Availing of input CENVAT credit for service tax on bank charges.
* Checking of Excise and Service Tax Reconciliations for timely availing
input credit in eligible cases.
* Pre Audit of Purchase and Work orders issued from units & Post Audit at
Corporate Head office.
* Verification of system of recording all incoming materials including
freight incurred thereon, preparation of Goods Received Notes and other
stores records.
* Physical verification of stores inventory & Fixed Assets items.
* Surprise check of Cane centers and records maintained thereat.
* Checking of safety measures and civic conditions of Sugar Godowns at
Units.
* Other Assignments as attributed from time to time with specific
instructions from management.
Human Resources/Industrial Relations:
The industrial relations at the Companys Sugar Mills and Head Office were
cordial throughout the year under review. As at September 30, 2009, the
Company has 1,604 employees. The Company is committed to create an
organization that nurtures the talents and enterprise of its people,
helping them grow and find fulfillment in an open culture. Its growth
strategies are based on a strong Human Resource (HR) foundation created
through a judicious use of innovative and complementary HR processes and
systems.
The various HR initiatives introduced by the Company during the year are
listed below:
* Introduction of Quality Circle in all units to improve and maintain the
quality, services, to reduce/eliminate defects, errors, wastage, enhance
productivity, cost-effectiveness and safety.
* 5s practice was introduced in all units to improve and minimize search
time.
* Need based training Programmes on safety, house keeping, fire fighting,
communication skills, team building, etc.
* Recognition of long service.
* Induction Programmes for new employees.
* 360 degree performance Appraisal was introduced across the organization.
* Introduction of Budgetary Control.
* Executive health check-up.
The Company continued its programme of providing training to its workers
with a view to improve efficiency, quality of products and avoid breakdowns
in areas like SAP and ERP awareness, team building, workers development
program, behavioral/attitudinal training programmes for Executives and
Managers, technical training programme for Engineers and Executives,
Computer and IT related training programme, HR related training and
workshop and training for Cane growers, etc.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY:
The Company has an integrated IT environment and it uses SAP R/3 version
ECC 6.0 application to manage its real time information needs. Since it is
highly flexible and scalable, ensures real time updating, provides for
electronic documents and aides in control of their business.
Guidelines have been laid down for the employees using the Companys
computing facilities, including SAP applications, computer hardware,
printers, software, e-mail, internet and intranet access. A robust firewall
has been implemented to protect company to risks of unauthorized access to
data both for employees and outside world.
SAP R/3 is implemented using HP UNIX 11.i as the operating system and
Oracle 10g as the Relational Database Management System (RDBMS). The Module
implemented are Financial accounting, Controlling, Material management,
Sales and Distribution, Project system, Quality Management, Plant
Maintenance and Human Resource and development. Major benefits achieved are
budgetary control, asset management, unification of activities such as
common procurement, tax and excise returns.
The Company also uses AKSmake cane application to cater the requirement of
cane procurement management system.
For decision making Company has implemented business intelligence tool of
SAP.
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS:
Overview:
The Company has four sugar plants with the aggregate sugarcane crushing
capacity of 40,000 TCD and a distillery of 160 kilolitres per day. The
Companys co-generation plants have an aggregate power generation capacity
of 88 MW.
TABLE 1: Summarised Financial Results (Profit & Loss Account):
Rs. million
Particulars 2008-09 2007-08
Sales and Other Income 4,157.79 3,021.69
Earnings before interest, depreciation
and tax (EBIDTA) 1,390.75 (188.48)
Interest 722.02 472.49
Cash Profit 668.73 (660.97)
Depreciation 802.08 474.32
Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (133.35) (1,135.29)
Current and Deferred Tax (44.06) (377.81)
Profit/(Loss) after Tax (89.29) (757.48)
Basic Earning per share (Rs.) (0.76) (7.31)
Diluted Earning per share (Rs.) (0.76) (7.31)
Analysis of sales:
During the year, the Company sold 1,42,847 MT of sugar and 17,202 KL of
Alcohol as compared to 153,555 MT of Sugar and 24,703 KL of Alcohol during
the previous year. Appreciation in sales value was due to better sales
realization.
Product-wise sales quantity, value and per unit realisation details are
given in Table 2.
TABLE 2: Sales revenue:
Unit A B C D E F
Sugar Tonnes 142847 3227.74 22595.76 153555 2510.35 16348
Alcohol Kilolitres 17202 415.70 24165.53 24703 539.60 21844
Molasses Tonnes 10311 52.50 5092.10 35313 155.47 4402
A = 2008-09 - Qty
B = 2008-09 - Value Rs. Million
C = 2008-09 - Realisation* Rs. per unit
D = 2007-08 - Qty
E = 2007-08 - Value Rs. Million
F = 2007-08 - Realisation* Rs. per unit
* Includes Excise Duty
Out of the total sales, approximately 10% of sugar quantity was sold to
certain parties against permits issued by the Government and the remaining
90% being free-sale sugar, was sold in the domestic market through a
network of agents.
Industrial Alcohol was sold in the local market to direct end-users.
Ethanol sales were made to oil companies, who use it for blending with
gasoline.
Other Income:
Other income was at Rs.554.78 million during the year ended September 30,
2009 as compared to Rs.34.72 million during the previous year. The major
components of other income was write back of provision for exchange
fluctuation of Rs.374.61 million, write back of provision made in earlier
years which are no longer required of Rs.106.28 million, scrap and store
sales of Rs.67.53 million (Previous year Rs.27.14 million). The balance
amount was miscellaneous receipts.
Other expenses:
Other expenses during the year were Rs.394.02 million as compared to the
last year figure of Rs.956.22 million. Decrease in other expenses was
mainly on account of capitalization of Loss due to Foreign Exchange
Fluctuation, Previous year expenses include foreign exchange loss amounting
to Rs.633.38 million.
Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, Tax and Amortization (EBIDTA):
Improved EBIDTA margin in the year 2008-09 was mainly because of higher
sales realization in current year.
Interest:
The Company during the year ended September 30, 2009 had an interest
expense of Rs.722.02 million as compared to amount of Rs.472.49 million
recorded during the previous year. Increase in the interest amount was
mainly on account of charge of interest on ECB, FCCB & Holding Companys
loan post capex to Profit & Loss Account.
Depreciation:
The depreciation charge for the year is at Rs.802.08 million as compared to
the previous year figure of Rs.474.32 million. The increase was mainly due
to commissioning of three new sugar plants at Kundarkhi, Rudauli & Utraula
during the current year.
Provision for Tax:
Due to loss, no provision for income tax was made during the year.
Balance sheet:
The summarised Balance Sheet as at September 30, 2009 is as under:
TABLE 3: Summarised Balance Sheet:
Rs. million
As at September, 30 2009 2008
Sources of Funds:
Shareholders Funds:
Capital 118.00 118.00
Stock Options outstanding 161.77 161.77
Reserves and Surplus 3,590.47 3,649.88
Sub Total 3,870.24 3,929.65
Loan Funds 10,462.20 10,525.44
Total 14,332.44 14,455.09
Application of Funds:
Fixed Assets, Net Block 13,253.59 12,650.76
Investments 0.01 0.01
Deferred Tax (Net) 595.45 550.03
Current Assets, Loans & Advances 2,703.21 3,914.52
Less : Current Liabilities & Provisions 2,751.25 3,735.35
Net Current Assets (48.04) 179.17
Profit & Loss Account 531.43 1,075.12
Total 14,332.44 14,455.09
Share capital:
During the year, Authorised Capital of the Company has been increased from
Rs.400 million to Rs.1,000 million. There was no change in the paid-up
Capital of the Company.
Reserves and surplus:
Deduction to Securities Premium represent Provision for Premium on
redemption of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB).
Secured loans:
There was increase in term loans during the year on account of
revalorization of respective ECB loan in line with the Accounting Standard
AS - 11 The Effects of changes in Foreign Exchange Rates (Revised) issued
by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. However the resulting
net decrease is due to repayment of ECB and other secured loans.
Unsecured loans:
Increase in Unsecured loan was mainly on account of revalorization of
respective FCCB loan in line with the Accounting Standard AS - 11 The
Effects of changes in Foreign Exchange Rates (Revised) issued by the
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
Fixed assets:
The increase in net fixed assets of Rs.1,403.34 million (including CWIP)
was due to capitalization of an amount Rs.1,173.62 million towards exchange
fluctuation loss on foreign currency loan. The Companys assets continued
to be adequately insured against the risk of fire, riot and earthquake
among other perils.
Investments:
No change in the Investment made during the year as compared to the
previous year.
Inventories:
Sugar inventory at the end of the year was 26,334 MT as compared to 54,489
MT at the end of the previous period and Alcohol inventory at the end of
the year was 4,139 kilolitres as compared to 1,031 kilolitres of the
previous year. Molasses stock at the end of the year was 10,647 MTs as
compared to the previous year figure of 7,958 MT. In view of expected
volume growth, the inventory liquidation is monitored very closely.
Debtors:
Efforts are being made to improve the debtors turnover ratio of the
Company.
Contingent liabilities:
The status of contingent liabilities as at September 30, 2009 has been
reviewed by the management and in view of a favourable legal position, no
provision has been considered necessary. Efforts are being made for speedy
settlement of pending cases.
Control measures for cane procurement:
Besides smooth functioning of plants, timely and regular procurement of
sugarcane is the most important activity for the Company.
Continuous efforts are being made to ensure systematic indenting,
procurement and crushing of cane. The regular supply of cane also depends
upon regular flow of payment to the farmers for which the Company has a
good reputation in the industry. Though the current systems are adequate,
as a matter of routine, these systems are being reviewed by the senior
management team from time to time and corrective measures as required are
taken to ensure smooth flow of cane supplies.
OPERATIONS ANALYSIS:
Sugar Division:
The Company has 4 sugar plants with the aggregate sugarcane crushing
capacity of 40,000 TCD. The Company crushed 130.84 lakh quintals of
sugarcane during the season 2008-09 as against 134.22 lakh quintals during
the sugar season 2007-08. Production of sugar for the season 2008-09 was
11.49 lakh quintals as against 13.96 lakh quintals during the season 2007-
08. The recovery during the season 2008-09 was 8.79% as compared to 9.75%
during the season 2007-08.
Crushing details of plants during the year 2008-09 are given in Table 4.
TABLE 4: Production Summary:
Season 2008-09 Season 2007-08 *
A) Pratappur Unit:
Sugarcane crushed (Million Tonnes) 0.19 0.42
Recovery (%) 9.20 9.90
Sugar Production (Tonnes) 17,662 41,831
B) Rudauli Unit:
Sugarcane crushed (Million Tonnes) 0.19 0.40
Recovery (%) 9.20 9.12
Sugar Production (Tonnes) 17,152 36,235
C) Utraula Unit:
Sugarcane crushed (Million Tonnes) 0.43 0.28
Recovery (%) 8.78 10.04
Sugar Production (Tonnes) 38,169 28,200
D) Kundarkhi Unit:
Sugarcane crushed (Million Tonnes) 0.49 0.90
Recovery (%) 8.49 9.85
Sugar Production (Tonnes) 41,881 88,211
Total:
Sugarcane crushed (Million Tonnes) 1.30 2.00
Recovery (%) 8.79 9.75
Sugar Production (Tonnes) 114,864 194,477
(*including Trial Run)
Distillery Division:
The Company has a distillery at Rudauli having a capacity to produce
Industrial Alcohol of 160 kilolitres per day.
During the year distillery division produced 20,399 kilolitres of
industrial alcohol (including Ethanol) as against 24,229 kilolitres during
the previous year. Sales aggregated at 17,202 kilolitres against 24,703
kilolitres in the previous year. In value terms, sale of industrial alcohol
(including Ethanol) during the year 2008-09 was Rs.415.70 million as
against Rs.539.60 million.
Co-generation Division:
The Companys 4 Co-generation plants have an aggregate installed power
generation capacity of 88 MW.
During the year Co-generation division produced 37,242 MW power as against
44,564 MW during the previous year. Power sales aggregated 36,795 MW as
against 44,542 MW in the previous year. In value term, sale of power made
mainly to UPPCL and to a fellow subsidiary was Rs.66.99 million as against
Rs.16.78 million in previous year.
Accounting Policies:
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act, 1956 and Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles in India. The management of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar & Industries
Limited accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these
financial statements, as well as for various estimates/judgments used in
preparation of these statements. The estimates and/or judgments have been
made on a consistent, reasonable and prudent basis to reflect true and fair
picture of the state of affairs and loss of the Company.
Cautionary/Futuristic Statements:
Statements in the management discussion and analysis report describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations and futuristic in nature. Actual performance may differ
materially from those either expressed or implied. Such statements
represent intentions of the management and the efforts put in to realise
certain goals. The success in realising these depends on various factors,
both internal and external. Investors, therefore, are requested to make
their own independent judgments before taking any investment decisions.