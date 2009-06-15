Balaji Distilleries Ltd merged Management Discussions

Balaji Distilleries Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
BALAJI DISTILLERIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
General:
The Company manufactures Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer. The
IMFL and Beer manufacturing facility are situated near Chennai. Both these
two products together are some times referred as Alcoholic Beverages.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Beer industries are state subject
and as such every State has its own policies in respect of this industry.
Tamilnadu, the state in which the company operates, has its own policy,
both for manufacture as wellasfor marketing/distribution.
With the issue of three new licenses by the Government of Tamilnadu for the
production of IMFL during the last year, there are 9 Distilleries in the
State of Tamilnadu. Out of the new distillery licenses issued, all the
three distilleries have started commercial production.
There are three breweries in the State of Tamil nadu. In 2008-09, the State
Government has also issued one more license for the manufacture of beer and
the unit is yet to commence commercial operation.
All the products manufactured by these units are sold to Tamilnadu State
Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC) and TASMAC in turn sell through TASMAC
owned shops. As a preventive measure to curb the menance of unauthorized
movement of liquor from the neighboring states, TASMAC has started
purchasing the major requirement of IMFL and Beer only from the units
situated within the state. From November 2003, the State Government has
taken over the retail distribution of IMFL and Beer and accordingly the
entire alcoholic beverages are sold through retail outlets owned by TASMAC.
This move has benefited the consumers by way of availability of genuine
products at government fixed prices.
Within the IMFL segment, the demand is split between various products such
as Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin, Vodka. Within the product segments, the demand
is further split between the premium brands, medium brands and lower end
brands, which are categorized according to the price. In terms of volume,
it is the brandy and the lower end brands sells more than the other
products and premium and medium brands.
During 2009-10 TASMAC has sold about 412.26 lakhs cases of IMFL registering
a growth rate of 14.95% over the last year.
During 2009-10 TASMAC has sold about 239.71 lakhs cases of Beer registering
a growth rate of 6.42% over the last year.
Contribution to the Exchequer:
Alcoholic beverages industry is one of the major contributors to the
exchequer by way of State excise duty, VAT, Excise Label Fee, etc.
During 2009-10, your company has contributed Rs.1,53,231.92 lakhs to the
exchequer of the State Government.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS OPPORTUNITY:
Alcoholic beverages industry probably is the only industry, which posts
consistent growth year after year and is not affected by any cyclical
factors. With the state governments efforts to eradicate the evil of
illicit liquor, the demand for medium and lower end brands are expected to
boom in the years to come. Your company has already made in roads into
lower segment.
THREAT:
Even though the entry of foreign players was perceived as a threat long
back, it is not considered as a threat today due to high price of the
foreign brands, which predominantly target the elitist society.
Prohibition is generally perceived as a major threat to this industry.
However, with the state governments enjoying high revenue from this
industry and with the lesser opportunity to compensate the loss of huge
revenue, we do not anticipate any threat on account of prohibition.
OUTLOOK:
Today, with the acceptance of social drinking, the alcoholic beverages
industry is likely to grow with the compounded annual growth rate of 16%.
More and more foreign players are expected to come into India, especially
in the beer segment and on such foreign players entering the beer market,
this segment is expected to grow exponentially.
Your Company continues to enjoy a significant market share in Tamil Nadu in
respect of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Beer. Barring unforeseen
circumstances, the Company expects to do well in this line of business, in
the coming years.
RISK AND CONCERNS THE MANAGEMENT PERCEIVE:
For alcoholic beverages industry, the significant risk factor is the
purchasing power of individuals and non existence of brand loyalty. The
company is ensuring that its products are available on the shelf at any
point of time.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY:
The summarised Profit & Loss account of the company is given below:
Rs.in lakhs
2009-2010 2008-2009
(financial (financial
year ending year ending
31st March 31st March
2010) 2009)
Sales and services 2,19,944.45 2,19,640.57
Other income 485.71 486.59
Total income (A) 2,20,430.16 2,20,127.16
Excise Duty and TN Vat 1,52,348.21 1,52,761.73
Cost of Materials 41,522.80 41,742.83
Overheads 23,579.97 23,261.38
Interest 2,746.96 3,531.45
Depreciation 964.05 835.23
Total (B) 2,21,161.99 2,22,132.62
Profit/(Loss) before prior period/
exceptional Items (A-B) (731.83) (2,005.46)
Add/(Less) prior period adjustments 1.03 -
Add/(Less): Exceptional items 196.11 3,147.09
Less: Provision for Fringe Benefit Tax - 181.93
Less: Provision for Fringe Benefit
and Income Tax of earlier years - 13.52
Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation (535.72) 947.21
Provision for taxation - -
Profit/(Loss) after Taxation (535.72) 947.21
EXPANSION DETAILS:
Brewery Unit:
Expansion of the brewery unit has been completed during the current year
and commercial production from the new brew house started with effect from
November, 2009.
MERGER OF THE COMPANY WITH UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED:
During the 2008-09, your Board of Directors have approved the scheme of
arrangement interalia envisaging transfer of brewery division of the
company to Chennai Breweries P Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary and merger
of residual company consisting of Distillery division into United Spirits
Limited (USL).
The merger shall be effective from 1st April, 2009, subject to obtaining
necessary approvals.
The shareholders of USL have also approved the Scheme of Arrangement at
their meeting held on 21st April, 2010.
However the entire process of merger is delayed due to delayin obtaining
the sanction of BIFR for the Scheme.
Swap Ratio:
The swap ratio in which the shares are proposed to be allotted by USL is
given below:
Existing Proposed
Equity 2 (two) equity shares of
shareholders Rs.10/- each of USL for every 55
(fifty five) equity shares of Rs.10/-
each held in BDL
Preference 1 (One) 12.5% Redeemable
shareholders (*) Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each of USL
redeemable in March 2014, for every 2 (two)
12.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares
of Rs.10/- each held in BDL
OCCRPS 1 (One) 12.5% Redeemable
holders (*) Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each of
USL, redeemable in March 2014 for
every 2 (two) 6% Optionally
Convertible Cumulative Redeemable
Preference Shares (OCCRPS) of
Rs.10/- each held in BDL
(*) However your company has redeemed the preference shares.
SHARE CAPITAL:
On 15.06.2009, your company has allotted 9 crore Equity Shares to the three
investors on receipt of Rs.111.618 crores being the balance amount payable
on the warrants upon conversion into equity shares.
These shares are yet to be listed in the Stock Exchanges and due to which
are held in the physical form.
On 15.06.2009, your Company has redeemed 4,46,20,900 - 6% Optionally
Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (OCCRPs) of Rs.10/-
each aggregating to Rs.44,62,09,000/- for Rs.18,02,09,400/- out of the
proceeds from the conversion of warrants into equity shares.
On 30.06.2009, your Company has also redeemed 15000000 - 12.5% Cumulative
Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each aggregating to Rs.15 crores
for Rs.7.50 crores out of the proceeds from the conversion of warrants into
equity shares
REFERENCE TO BIFR:
The Honble Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) has
declared the company as sick industrial undertaking in terms of section
3(1)(o) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 at
its hearing held on 20th December, 2006 and appointed M/s. IDBI Bank Ltd as
the operating Agency (OA). The OA has submitted the revised Draft
Rehabilitation Scheme (DRS) on 5th February, 2009 after taking into account
the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Board of Directors, which
interalia interalia envisaging transfer of brewery division of the company
to Chennai Breweries P Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary and merger of
residual company consisting of Distillery division into United Spirits
Limited (USL).
The Honble BIFR has circulated the DRS vide its order dt 19th February,
2010. Mandatory hearings have been held on 10th May, 2010, 26th May, 2010
and 4th June,2010 and no creditor has raised any objection for the DRS. In
the meeting held on 4th June, 2010, the Honble BIFR has reserved its order
and directed that the order will be pronounced on 24th June,2010 in the
Open court. The pronouncement of order was postponed to 30th June, 2010. On
30th June,2010, the Honble BIFR has pronounced the order vide which it has
issued certain directions to investors and OA.
The Company preferred an appeal against the order of BIFR dated 30.06.2010
with the Honble Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial
Reconstruction (AAIFR) and obtained stay of the said BIFR order. The next
hearingofthe case has been fixed for 16.09.2010.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Your company has established its own internal control systems and
procedures, which ensures maintenance of proper financial and accounting
records. Your company review the policies and procedures on a continuous
basis for effective internal control.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES, INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT:
The company considers the Human Resources as its most important asset and
constantly endeavours to retain, nurture and groom talent to meet the
current and future needs of the business. The company currently has 593
employees.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
The statement in this report is based on the experience and information
available to the company in its businesses and assumptions with regard to
economic conditions, Government and regulatory policies. The performance of
the company is dependent on these factors. It may be materially influenced
by various factors including change in economic conditions, government
regulations, tax laws and other incidental factors, which are beyond the
companys control, affecting the views expressed in or perceived from this
report.