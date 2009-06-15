Balaji Distilleries Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
BALAJI DISTILLERIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
The Directors of your Company present their Twenty Sixth Annual Report,
together with the audited statement of accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2010.
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS:
Your Company earned a gross revenue of Rs.2,20,430.16 lakhs during the
financial year ended 31st March, 2010 as against the gross revenue of
Rs.2,20,127.16 lakhs in the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2009.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS:
Rs. inlakhs
2009-2010 2008-2009
(financial (financial
year ending year ending
31st March 31st March
2010) 2009)
Profit/(Loss) before depreciation 232.22 (1170.24)
Less: Depreciation 964.05 835.22
Profit/(Loss) before tax (731.83) (2005.46)
Provision for Tax Nil Nil
Profit/(Loss) after tax (731.83) (2005.46)
Prior period/exceptional items /
provision for tax 196.11 2952.67
Profit/(Loss) for the year (535.72) 947.21
Profit/(Loss) brought forward
from previous years (40053.32) (41000.53)
Loss carried forward from
Profit and Loss Account (40589.04) (40053.32)
Less: Transfer from General Reserve 5088.81 5088.81
Accumulated Loss carried to the
Balance sheet (35500.23) (34964.51)
OPERATING RESULTS:
During the financial year under review, your Companys Distillery Division
achieved a production of 94,42,429 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor
(IMFL) (96,04,027 cases in 2008-09) and sold 94,31,118 cases (95,48,874
cases in 2008-09) of IMFL generating a net revenue of Rs.47,695.70 lakhs
(Rs. 49,467.57 lakhs in 2008-09) and your Companys Brewery division has
achieved a production of 89,46,410 cases of Beer and 2,18,690 litres of
Drought Beer (79,44,267 cases beer and 2,31,080 litres of Drought Beer in
2008-09) and sold 89,68,210 cases of Beer and 2,18,690 litres of Drought
Beer (79,95,624 cases beer and 2,31,080 litres of Drought Beer in 2008-09)
generating a net revenue of Rs.19,999.12 lakhs (Rs.17,858.35 lakhs in 2008-
09).
Your Company has incurred a net loss of Rs.535.72 lakhs for the financial
year ended 31st March, 2010 as against the profit of 947.21 lakhs for the
financial year ended 31st March, 2009, after taking into account interest,
depreciation, prior period adjustments and exceptional items.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
General:
The Company manufactures Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer. The
IMFL and Beer manufacturing facility are situated near Chennai. Both these
two products together are some times referred as Alcoholic Beverages.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Beer industries are state subject
and as such every State has its own policies in respect of this industry.
Tamilnadu, the state in which the company operates, has its own policy,
both for manufacture as wellasfor marketing/distribution.
With the issue of three new licenses by the Government of Tamilnadu for the
production of IMFL during the last year, there are 9 Distilleries in the
State of Tamilnadu. Out of the new distillery licenses issued, all the
three distilleries have started commercial production.
There are three breweries in the State of Tamil nadu. In 2008-09, the State
Government has also issued one more license for the manufacture of beer and
the unit is yet to commence commercial operation.
All the products manufactured by these units are sold to Tamilnadu State
Marketing Corporation Ltd (TASMAC) and TASMAC in turn sell through TASMAC
owned shops. As a preventive measure to curb the menance of unauthorized
movement of liquor from the neighboring states, TASMAC has started
purchasing the major requirement of IMFL and Beer only from the units
situated within the state. From November 2003, the State Government has
taken over the retail distribution of IMFL and Beer and accordingly the
entire alcoholic beverages are sold through retail outlets owned by TASMAC.
This move has benefited the consumers by way of availability of genuine
products at government fixed prices.
Within the IMFL segment, the demand is split between various products such
as Whisky, Brandy, Rum, Gin, Vodka. Within the product segments, the demand
is further split between the premium brands, medium brands and lower end
brands, which are categorized according to the price. In terms of volume,
it is the brandy and the lower end brands sells more than the other
products and premium and medium brands.
During 2009-10 TASMAC has sold about 412.26 lakhs cases of IMFL registering
a growth rate of 14.95% over the last year.
During 2009-10 TASMAC has sold about 239.71 lakhs cases of Beer registering
a growth rate of 6.42% over the last year.
Contribution to the Exchequer:
Alcoholic beverages industry is one of the major contributors to the
exchequer by way of State excise duty, VAT, Excise Label Fee, etc.
During 2009-10, your company has contributed Rs.1,53,231.92 lakhs to the
exchequer of the State Government.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS OPPORTUNITY:
Alcoholic beverages industry probably is the only industry, which posts
consistent growth year after year and is not affected by any cyclical
factors. With the state governments efforts to eradicate the evil of
illicit liquor, the demand for medium and lower end brands are expected to
boom in the years to come. Your company has already made in roads into
lower segment.
THREAT:
Even though the entry of foreign players was perceived as a threat long
back, it is not considered as a threat today due to high price of the
foreign brands, which predominantly target the elitist society.
Prohibition is generally perceived as a major threat to this industry.
However, with the state governments enjoying high revenue from this
industry and with the lesser opportunity to compensate the loss of huge
revenue, we do not anticipate any threat on account of prohibition.
OUTLOOK:
Today, with the acceptance of social drinking, the alcoholic beverages
industry is likely to grow with the compounded annual growth rate of 16%.
More and more foreign players are expected to come into India, especially
in the beer segment and on such foreign players entering the beer market,
this segment is expected to grow exponentially.
Your Company continues to enjoy a significant market share in Tamil Nadu in
respect of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Beer. Barring unforeseen
circumstances, the Company expects to do well in this line of business, in
the coming years.
RISK AND CONCERNS THE MANAGEMENT PERCEIVE:
For alcoholic beverages industry, the significant risk factor is the
purchasing power of individuals and non existence of brand loyalty. The
company is ensuring that its products are available on the shelf at any
point of time.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY:
The summarised Profit & Loss account of the company is given below:
Rs.in lakhs
2009-2010 2008-2009
(financial (financial
year ending year ending
31st March 31st March
2010) 2009)
Sales and services 2,19,944.45 2,19,640.57
Other income 485.71 486.59
Total income (A) 2,20,430.16 2,20,127.16
Excise Duty and TN Vat 1,52,348.21 1,52,761.73
Cost of Materials 41,522.80 41,742.83
Overheads 23,579.97 23,261.38
Interest 2,746.96 3,531.45
Depreciation 964.05 835.23
Total (B) 2,21,161.99 2,22,132.62
Profit/(Loss) before prior period/
exceptional Items (A-B) (731.83) (2,005.46)
Add/(Less) prior period adjustments 1.03 -
Add/(Less): Exceptional items 196.11 3,147.09
Less: Provision for Fringe Benefit Tax - 181.93
Less: Provision for Fringe Benefit
and Income Tax of earlier years - 13.52
Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation (535.72) 947.21
Provision for taxation - -
Profit/(Loss) after Taxation (535.72) 947.21
EXPANSION DETAILS:
Brewery Unit:
Expansion of the brewery unit has been completed during the current year
and commercial production from the new brew house started with effect from
November, 2009.
MERGER OF THE COMPANY WITH UNITED SPIRITS LIMITED:
During the 2008-09, your Board of Directors have approved the scheme of
arrangement interalia envisaging transfer of brewery division of the
company to Chennai Breweries P Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary and merger
of residual company consisting of Distillery division into United Spirits
Limited (USL).
The merger shall be effective from 1st April, 2009, subject to obtaining
necessary approvals.
The shareholders of USL have also approved the Scheme of Arrangement at
their meeting held on 21st April, 2010.
However the entire process of merger is delayed due to delayin obtaining
the sanction of BIFR for the Scheme.
Swap Ratio:
The swap ratio in which the shares are proposed to be allotted by USL is
given below:
Existing Proposed
Equity 2 (two) equity shares of
shareholders Rs.10/- each of USL for every 55
(fifty five) equity shares of Rs.10/-
each held in BDL
Preference 1 (One) 12.5% Redeemable
shareholders (*) Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each of USL
redeemable in March 2014, for every 2 (two)
12.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares
of Rs.10/- each held in BDL
OCCRPS 1 (One) 12.5% Redeemable
holders (*) Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each of
USL, redeemable in March 2014 for
every 2 (two) 6% Optionally
Convertible Cumulative Redeemable
Preference Shares (OCCRPS) of
Rs.10/- each held in BDL
(*) However your company has redeemed the preference shares.
SHARE CAPITAL:
On 15.06.2009, your company has allotted 9 crore Equity Shares to the three
investors on receipt of Rs.111.618 crores being the balance amount payable
on the warrants upon conversion into equity shares.
These shares are yet to be listed in the Stock Exchanges and due to which
are held in the physical form.
On 15.06.2009, your Company has redeemed 4,46,20,900 - 6% Optionally
Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (OCCRPs) of Rs.10/-
each aggregating to Rs.44,62,09,000/- for Rs.18,02,09,400/- out of the
proceeds from the conversion of warrants into equity shares.
On 30.06.2009, your Company has also redeemed 15000000 - 12.5% Cumulative
Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs.10/- each aggregating to Rs.15 crores
for Rs.7.50 crores out of the proceeds from the conversion of warrants into
equity shares
REFERENCE TO BIFR:
The Honble Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) has
declared the company as sick industrial undertaking in terms of section
3(1)(o) of the Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 at
its hearing held on 20th December, 2006 and appointed M/s. IDBI Bank Ltd as
the operating Agency (OA). The OA has submitted the revised Draft
Rehabilitation Scheme (DRS) on 5th February, 2009 after taking into account
the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the Board of Directors, which
interalia interalia envisaging transfer of brewery division of the company
to Chennai Breweries P Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary and merger of
residual company consisting of Distillery division into United Spirits
Limited (USL).
The Honble BIFR has circulated the DRS vide its order dt 19th February,
2010. Mandatory hearings have been held on 10th May, 2010, 26th May, 2010
and 4th June,2010 and no creditor has raised any objection for the DRS. In
the meeting held on 4th June, 2010, the Honble BIFR has reserved its order
and directed that the order will be pronounced on 24th June,2010 in the
Open court. The pronouncement of order was postponed to 30th June, 2010. On
30th June,2010, the Honble BIFR has pronounced the order vide which it has
issued certain directions to investors and OA.
The Company preferred an appeal against the order of BIFR dated 30.06.2010
with the Honble Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial
Reconstruction (AAIFR) and obtained stay of the said BIFR order. The next
hearingofthe case has been fixed for 16.09.2010.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Your company has established its own internal control systems and
procedures, which ensures maintenance of proper financial and accounting
records. Your company review the policies and procedures on a continuous
basis for effective internal control.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES, INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT:
The company considers the Human Resources as its most important asset and
constantly endeavours to retain, nurture and groom talent to meet the
current and future needs of the business. The company currently has 593
employees.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
The statement in this report is based on the experience and information
available to the company in its businesses and assumptions with regard to
economic conditions, Government and regulatory policies. The performance of
the company is dependent on these factors. It may be materially influenced
by various factors including change in economic conditions, government
regulations, tax laws and other incidental factors, which are beyond the
companys control, affecting the views expressed in or perceived from this
report.
DIVIDEND:
As the operations of the Company in the current year have resulted in a
loss, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2010.
DIRECTORS:
Shri V Chandrasekhara Reddy retires by rotation at the conclusion of the
ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-
appointment.
SUBSIDIARIES:
The consolidated financial statements and the Annual Report of the
subsidiary companies, viz., BDL Distilleries Private Limited and Chennai
Breweries Private Limited, together with statement under section 212of the
CompaniesAct, 1956 are annexed.
PERSONNEL:
The Company continues to enjoy cordial relations with employees of all
categories. The Board records its appreciation of the dedicated efforts put
in by the employees at all levels.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
In accordance with the provisions of Section 219(1)(b)(iv) of the Companies
Act, 1956, the Directors Report is being sent to all the shareholders of
the Company excluding the annexure prescribed under Section 217(2A) of the
Companies Act. The said annexure, setting out the names and other
particulars of employees, is available for inspection by the Members at the
Registered Office of the Company during office hours till the date of the
Annual General Meeting, viz., 30.09.2010.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING
ETC. (SECTION 217 (1) (e) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 1956):
The Company has fully absorbed the technology used in the manufacture of
the Companys products under the supervision of the Companys Principals.
Except for the normal quality control activities no research and
development has been carried out. The Company has not earned any foreign
exchange. The company has also not spent any foreign exchange (Rs.2316
lakhs in 2008-2009) during the year.
AUDITORS:
M/s. P.A. Reddy & Co., Chartered Accountants and M/s PKF Sridhar &
Santhanam, Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company hold office until
the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Auditors have
furnished a certificate regarding their eligibility for their re-
appointment as Companys Auditors pursuant to Section 224 (1B) of the
Companies Act, 1956. The Board recommends their re-appointment as referred
in the Notice to the Share Holders.
With respect to the various Observations of the Auditors in their Report,
the Board of Directors wish to express the following views:
(i) As regards non-disclosure of all the particulars required to be
disclosed under clause 32 of the listing agreement, your directors are of
the opinion that most of the particulars have already been disclosed by way
of transaction with related party and necessary provision has been made for
the doubtful loans and advances in the previous years itself.
(ii) As regards non payment of undisputed sales tax amount of Rs.4548.91
lakhs relating to the Financial Year 2003-04, interest thereon of
Rs.6710.13 lakhs upto the Financial Year 2009-10 and interest of Rs.1231.83
lakhs upto the Financial Year 2009-10 in respect of Sales Tax/VAT relating
to other Financial Years and short deduction of Tax deducted at source of
Rs.6,76239/-, your Company could not make these payments mainly on account
of incurring of cash losses.
These amounts and the interest on VAT has already been included in the
Draft Rehabilitation Scheme (DRS) submitted by the Company to the
BIFR/Operating Agency and sought to be paid over a period of time as
mentioned in the DRS. However, during the mandatory hearing, the state
government insisted for payment of these dues in one lumpsum under theTN
Sales Tax (Settlement of Arrears) Act,2010. (Samadhan Scheme). The company
is contemplating to pay these dues under TN Sales Tax (Settlement of
Arrears) Act, 2010.
With regard to short deduction of Tax deducted at source of Rs.6,76239/-,
which has arisen on account of bug in software, your company has taken up
the matter with the software supplier for effecting suitable corrections.
(iii) As regards small delays in TN VAT remittances, your company is of the
opinion that such delays are mainly on account of mismatch of the cash
flow. However, delayed remittances were made within the stipulated period
and interest has been paid on such delayed remittances in accordance with
the provisions of the TN VAT Act, 2006.
(iv) Your directors wish to state that in the absence of availability of
working capital, your company has utilised short term funds for acquisition
of assets for capacity expansion and also for payment of One Time
Settlement commitments and interest to the banks.
STOCK EXCHANGES:
The Companys shares are listed in the following Stock Exchanges:
The Madras Stock Exchange Limited
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
The Hyderabad Stock Exchange Limited
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
A report on Corporate Governance along with Auditors Certificateis annexed
herewith.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby
confirmed:
(i) That in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2010, the applicable accounting standards had been
followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures;
(ii) That the accounting policies implemented by the Company have been
applied consistently, judgments and estimates have been reasonable and
prudent thereby giving a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of financial year and of the loss of the Company for the
period under review;
(iii) That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
(iv) That the annual accounts were prepared for the financial year ended
31st March, 2010 on a going concern basis.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:
The Directors wish to express their sincere thanks for valuable assistance
extended by the Government of Tamilnadu, Tamilnadu State Marketing
Corporation Limited and Standard Chartered Bank.
The Directors also wish to place on record their sincere thanks for
valuable assistance extended by United Spirits Limited and United Breweries
Limited.
On behalf of the Board
R. RAGHURAM V.CHANDRASEKHARA REDDY
Managing Director Director
Place: Chennai
Date : August 16, 2010