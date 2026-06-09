Belding India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.39
5.15
4.93
4.77
Net Worth
6.26
6.02
5.8
5.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.46
0.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.09
0.09
0.1
Total Liabilities
6.34
6.11
6.35
6.51
Fixed Assets
1.04
1.16
1.5
1.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.6
4.93
4.8
4.61
Inventories
1.9
2.78
3.32
4.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.25
3.7
5.51
5.75
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.13
0.1
0.11
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.26
-0.36
-1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.63
-1.39
-3.78
-4.49
Cash
0.7
0.02
0.07
0.18
Total Assets
6.34
6.11
6.37
6.5
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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