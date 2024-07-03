Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹1,360
Prev. Close₹1,386.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.43
Day's High₹1,360
Day's Low₹1,262.1
52 Week's High₹2,400
52 Week's Low₹425.6
Book Value₹726.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,888.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.39
5.15
4.93
4.77
Net Worth
6.26
6.02
5.8
5.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.06
31.4
21.53
17.37
yoy growth (%)
-17
45.78
23.97
0.54
Raw materials
-21.27
-26.5
-17.26
-13.77
As % of sales
81.63
84.39
80.17
79.31
Employee costs
-1.3
-1.18
-1.09
-0.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.5
0.6
0.58
0.3
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.25
-0.18
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.14
-0.16
-0.1
Working capital
1.88
0.41
0.41
-3.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17
45.78
23.97
0.54
Op profit growth
-12.49
13.68
26.18
-24.96
EBIT growth
-11.09
-7.05
25.21
-5.74
Net profit growth
-17.56
9.78
102.61
7.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0.03
21.16
13.06
9.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.03
21.16
13.06
9.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.6
0.8
Other Income
8.22
0
0.09
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
1,062.1
|23.68
|2,38,677.93
|2,934
|0.47
|34,244
|341.49
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
555.85
|17.19
|2,34,864.36
|4,997
|1.8
|12,638
|53.19
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
304.25
|65.43
|1,18,973.56
|6,882
|14.79
|7,297
|199.59
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
377.9
|11.93
|69,406.32
|1,717.71
|2.78
|5,012.82
|119.03
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
506.35
|49.45
|48,965.26
|444.06
|0.56
|1,156.08
|34.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
TARUN DINESH AGARWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Umesh Kumar Sahai
ED / MD / Promoter
Abhishek Narbaria
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Muskan Gurumukhdas Pinjani
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Chandrakant Vaishnav
84/1 84/2,
Jamsar Road Jawhar,
Maharashtra - 401603
Tel: 91-022-28640863
Website: http://www.synthikofoilsltd.com
Email: foilslimited@rediffmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Synthiko Foils Limited was incorporated in 1984. The Company carries out the business of Aluminium Foils and Pack. It manufactures aluminium foils for the pharmaceutical, diary, and confectionery indu...
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Reports by Belding India Ltd
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