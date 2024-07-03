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Belding India Ltd Share Price Live

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1,304.2
(-5.91%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open1,360
  • Day's High1,360
  • 52 Wk High2,400
  • Prev. Close1,386.05
  • Day's Low1,262.1
  • 52 Wk Low 425.6
  • Turnover (lac)35.43
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value726.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,888.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Belding India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

₹1,360

Prev. Close

₹1,386.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹35.43

Day's High

₹1,360

Day's Low

₹1,262.1

52 Week's High

₹2,400

52 Week's Low

₹425.6

Book Value

₹726.42

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,888.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Belding India Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 Nov 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

Split

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Belding India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Belding India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:28 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.77%

Non-Promoter- 9.96%

Institutions: 9.96%

Non-Institutions: 34.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Belding India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.39

5.15

4.93

4.77

Net Worth

6.26

6.02

5.8

5.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.06

31.4

21.53

17.37

yoy growth (%)

-17

45.78

23.97

0.54

Raw materials

-21.27

-26.5

-17.26

-13.77

As % of sales

81.63

84.39

80.17

79.31

Employee costs

-1.3

-1.18

-1.09

-0.94

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.5

0.6

0.58

0.3

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.25

-0.18

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.14

-0.16

-0.1

Working capital

1.88

0.41

0.41

-3.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17

45.78

23.97

0.54

Op profit growth

-12.49

13.68

26.18

-24.96

EBIT growth

-11.09

-7.05

25.21

-5.74

Net profit growth

-17.56

9.78

102.61

7.01

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.03

21.16

13.06

9.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.03

21.16

13.06

9.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.6

0.8

Other Income

8.22

0

0.09

0.12

Belding India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

1,062.1

23.682,38,677.932,9340.4734,244341.49

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

555.85

17.192,34,864.364,9971.812,63853.19

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

304.25

65.431,18,973.566,88214.797,297199.59

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

377.9

11.9369,406.321,717.712.785,012.82119.03

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

506.35

49.4548,965.26444.060.561,156.0834.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Belding India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

TARUN DINESH AGARWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Umesh Kumar Sahai

ED / MD / Promoter

Abhishek Narbaria

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Muskan Gurumukhdas Pinjani

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Chandrakant Vaishnav

Registered Office

84/1 84/2,

Jamsar Road Jawhar,

Maharashtra - 401603

Tel: 91-022-28640863

Website: http://www.synthikofoilsltd.com

Email: foilslimited@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Synthiko Foils Limited was incorporated in 1984. The Company carries out the business of Aluminium Foils and Pack. It manufactures aluminium foils for the pharmaceutical, diary, and confectionery indu...
Read More

Reports by Belding India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Belding India Ltd share price today?

The Belding India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1304.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Belding India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Belding India Ltd is ₹1888.33 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Belding India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Belding India Ltd is 0 and 1.80 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Belding India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Belding India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Belding India Ltd is ₹425.6 and ₹2400 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Belding India Ltd?

Belding India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.84%, 3 Years at 56.08%, 1 Year at 206.44%, 6 Month at -19.35%, 3 Month at -24.05% and 1 Month at -8.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Belding India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Belding India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.78 %
Institutions - 9.96 %
Public - 34.26 %

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