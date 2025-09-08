AGM 29/09/2025 Newspaper publications for the Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting and remote e-voting information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2025) Outcome and Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 29, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 40th Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025)