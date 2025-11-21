|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Nov 2025
|3 Dec 2025
|Intimation and Notice of EGM is attached. Intimation and corrigendum to the Notice of EGM is attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 21.11.2025) Outcome and Proceeding of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 3, 2025. Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on December 3, 2025. Increase in Authorised Share Capital and Consequent Alteration to the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2025)
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