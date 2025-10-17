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Belding India Ltd Split

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1,304.2
(-5.91%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Synthiko Foils CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split4 Sep 202517 Oct 202517 Oct 2025510
2:1 (ratio) i.e. existing 2 (Two) equity Shares of the Company, having face value of Rs. 5 (Rupees Five) each, into 1 (One) equity Share having face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten) each. Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Synthiko Foils Ltd has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Consolidation of the Equity Shares of the Company. Trading members of the Exchange are hereby advised not to deal in the Equity Shares of the Company as per details given below: COMPANY NAME CODE Synthiko Foils Ltd (513307) RECORD DATE 17/10/2025 PURPOSE Consolidation of existing TWO Equity shares from Rs.5/- each to ONE Equity share of Rs.10/- each. NO DEALINGS FROM 17/10/2025 DR-738/2025-2026 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.10.2025) New ISIN : INE363L01045 Source : NSDL Date : 16.10.2025 In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20251014-6 dated October 14, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Trading in the Consolidated Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs.10/- each of Synthiko Foils Ltd (scrip code: 513307) will be resumed w.e.f. 17th November, 2025 (DR-757/2025-2026):- Company Name & Scrip Code Synthiko Foils Ltd (513307) New ISIN No. INE363L01045 Market Lot 1 (One) Remarks Consolidation of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- Fully Paid -Up to Rs.10/- Fully Paid-Up. The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company will be valid for transactions on the Exchange on or after 17th November, 2025 (DR-757/2024-2025). Note: Trading in the Equity Shares of Synthiko Foils Ltd will commence with the Consolidated Face Value of Rs. 10/- each. Trading Members are therefore requested to take abundant precautions while mentioning the rates for the Equity Shares of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.11.2025)

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