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Belding India Ltd Board Meeting

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1,304.2
(-5.91%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Synthiko Foils CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 May 202619 May 2026
Belding India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting is attached. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2026)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20269 Feb 2026
Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202617 Jan 2026
Detailed disclosure as per attached letter.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202512 Nov 2025
Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 14, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
Board Meeting7 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and evaluate a proposal issuance of equity shares or any eligible securities or a combination thereof through a preferential issue on a private placement basis qualified institutional placement rights issue or through any other permissible mode as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the members of the Company and to approve such ancillary actions in relation to the above as may be required. Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (a) to consider and evaluate a proposal issuance of equity shares or any eligible securities or a combination thereof through a preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or through any other permissible mode as may be considered appropriate, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the members of the Company, and to approve such ancillary actions in relation to the above as may be required. (b) to consider convening an extraordinary general meeting/postal ballot to seek approval of the shareholders of the Company in respect of above item (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 05/11/2025) Outcome as per attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202529 Oct 2025
Attached herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 29, 2025
Board Meeting4 Sep 20251 Sep 2025
Consolidation of Shares Please find attached outcome of the board meeting dated September 4, 2025.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20254 Aug 2025
Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 8th August 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2025)
Board Meeting4 Jul 20254 Jul 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th July, 2025.
Board Meeting18 Jun 202518 Jun 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th June, 2025

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