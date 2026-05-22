Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and evaluate a proposal issuance of equity shares or any eligible securities or a combination thereof through a preferential issue on a private placement basis qualified institutional placement rights issue or through any other permissible mode as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the members of the Company and to approve such ancillary actions in relation to the above as may be required. Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (a) to consider and evaluate a proposal issuance of equity shares or any eligible securities or a combination thereof through a preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or through any other permissible mode as may be considered appropriate, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the members of the Company, and to approve such ancillary actions in relation to the above as may be required. (b) to consider convening an extraordinary general meeting/postal ballot to seek approval of the shareholders of the Company in respect of above item (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 05/11/2025) Outcome as per attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)