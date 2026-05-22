|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2026
|19 May 2026
|Belding India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting is attached. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2026
|17 Jan 2026
|Detailed disclosure as per attached letter.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|12 Nov 2025
|Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting dated November 14, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and evaluate a proposal issuance of equity shares or any eligible securities or a combination thereof through a preferential issue on a private placement basis qualified institutional placement rights issue or through any other permissible mode as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the members of the Company and to approve such ancillary actions in relation to the above as may be required. Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (a) to consider and evaluate a proposal issuance of equity shares or any eligible securities or a combination thereof through a preferential issue on a private placement basis, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or through any other permissible mode as may be considered appropriate, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the members of the Company, and to approve such ancillary actions in relation to the above as may be required. (b) to consider convening an extraordinary general meeting/postal ballot to seek approval of the shareholders of the Company in respect of above item (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 05/11/2025) Outcome as per attached letter. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2025
|29 Oct 2025
|Attached herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 29, 2025
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2025
|1 Sep 2025
|Consolidation of Shares Please find attached outcome of the board meeting dated September 4, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2025
|4 Aug 2025
|Synthiko Foils Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 8th August 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jul 2025
|4 Jul 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th July, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2025
|18 Jun 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th June, 2025
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.