Bellary Steels & Alloys Ltd liquidated Share Price Auditors Report
BELLARY STEELS AND ALLOYS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
To
The Members,
M/s. Bellary Steels and Alloys Limited.,
S. 10/11,Anantapur Road,
BELLARY-583 101
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of M/s. Bellary Steels &
Alloys Limited, as at 31st March 2009; the Profit & Loss Account; and the
Cash Flow Statement for the year ended as on that date, annexed thereto.
These financial statements are the responsibility of the companys
management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial
statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial
statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining,
on a test basis, evidences supporting the amounts and disclosures in the
financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting
principles used and significant estimates made by the management, as well
as evaluating the overall financial statements presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, duly
amended by the DCA notification GSR 766(E) dated 25th November 2004,
(hereinafter to be referred to as the Order) issued by the Central
Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the
Companies Act, 1956, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order, to the extent
applicable.
4. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report
that:
i) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;
ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those
books;
iii) The Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with books of account;
iv) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement dealt with by this report comply with Accounting Standards
referred to in sub section (3C) of section 211 of the companies Act 1956,
except as stated in Notes on accounts No. 20,26 and 27.
v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as
on 31st March 2009 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2009,
from being appointed as directors in terms of clause (g) of Sub-Section(1)
of Section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
vi) In the year 2002-03, the company has created Deferred Tax Asset in
pursuance of AS-22, Accounting for taxes on Income amounting to Rs 85.50
crores. As the virtual certainty does not exist to substantiate that the
company would generate sufficient taxable income in future, we are of the
view that the continuation of deferred tax asset shall be discontinued by
the company.
vii) Subject to the above, in our opinion and to the best of our
information and according to the explanations given to us, the said
accounts read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts,
give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956, in the manner so
required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting
principles generally accepted in India;
a. In the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March 2009;
b. In the case of Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year ended
on that date; and
c. In the case of Cash flow Statement, of the Cash Flows for the year
ended on that date.
For Manohar Chowdhry & Associates
Chartered Accountants
(CA. ASHOK KUMAR DODDI)
Place: Bangalore Partner
Date : 31st August, 2009 M. NO.: 217909
THE ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH-3 OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF
M/S. BELLARY STEELS AND ALLOYS LIMITED, BELLARY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST
MARCH 2009.
WE REPORT THAT:
1. a) The Company has maintained records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets. However,
item-wise value in respect of assets other than land and buildings are not
available since the assets acquired are added to the block value of the
assets.
b) Verification of fixed assets is being conducted in a phased manner by
the management designed to cover all assets over a period of three years,
which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the
Company and the nature of assets. The discrepancies noticed on such
verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the
books of account.
c) Some of the fixed assets have been disposed of during the year.
However, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is
not affected.
2. a) The inventory of the Company (excluding consignment stocks with
third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the
year according to a phased manner normally so designed that each material
item is physically verified at least once in a year and at more frequent
intervals in appropriate cases. We are given to understand that there was
no consignment stock lying with the third party at the end of the year. In
our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable.
b) The procedures of physical verification of Inventory followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of company
and nature of its business.
c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book
records were not material and accordingly dealt in the books.
3. a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the
company has, during the year, not granted any secured or un secured loans
to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained
under section 301 of the companies Act 1956. Accordingly paragraph 4 (iii)
(a), (b),(c),(d) of the order, are not applicable.
e) The company has taken interest free unsecured loans from the parties
covered in register maintained u/s. 301 of the Companies Act. The details
of which are mentioned here below:
Name of the Maximum amount due at any Balance due as at the end
Directors/ Parties time during the year of the financial year
Amount (Rs.) Amount (Rs.)
Mr. S. Madhava 29,49,33,086 29,45,85,496
Smt. S. Parvathi 1,07,50,000 1,07,50,000
Bellary Steel 8,89,256 7,83,596
Rolling Mill
f) As we have not been provided with the terms and conditions of loan
agreement, we are unable to comment on whether the terms and conditions of
the said loans are prejudicial to the interest of the company.
g) The company has not been regular in payment of principal portion of
loan taken from the parties referred above.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and nature of its business with regard to purchase of
inventory, fixed assets and for sale of goods and services. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to
correct major weaknesses in Internal Controls.
5. According to the information and explanation given to us, we are of the
opinion that the transactions that need to be entered in the register
maintained u/s. 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been entered.
6. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the
year. Consequently, the provisions of section 58A, 58AA or any other
relevant provisions of the companies Act, 1956 and the companies
(Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 are not applicable to the company.
7. The Company has an Internal Audit system on a quarterly reporting
basis. However, considering the size of the company and the nature of its
business in our opinion, the same needs to be done on monthly basis.
8. We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials,
labour and other items of cost maintained by the company pursuant to the
Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records
under sec. 209 (1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 and we are of the
opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been
made and maintained. We have not, however made a detailed examination of
the same.
9. a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues
including provident fund, employees state insurance, investor education
and protection fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax,
customs duty, excise duty and other statutory dues have been generally
regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.
Further, since the Central Government has till date not prescribed the
amount of cess payable under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956, we
are not in a position to comment upon the regularity or otherwise of the
Company in depositing the same.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are
dues of Sales Tax, Income Tax, Excise Duty, Cess, which are disputed, and
the forums where the disputes are pending is mentioned here below.
Name of the Nature of Amount of Period to Forum where
Statute dues Tax due which the dispute is pending
(Rs.) amount
Relates
Central Disputed 4,77,292 1991-92 Appeal filed
Sales Turnover to before Karnataka
Tax 1995-96 Appellate
Tribunal
KST & Disputed 10,51,83,487 1996-97 Supreme Court
Central Turnover From Appeal filed with the
Sales Tax 1997-98 to Tribunal and
2000-01 Commissioner.
Disputed
Entry Tax Turnover 24,464 1994-95 Appellate
Tribunal,
Bangalore.
Entry Tax Disputed 6,50,804 1995-96 Appellate
Turnover Tribunal,
Bangalore.
Entry Tax Disputed 7,42,345 1996-97 Appellate
Turnover Tribunal,
Bangalore.
Income Tax U/s 234A, 2,17,42,739 A.Y.1997-98 Income Tax
234B, 234 C, Appellate
Additional Tribunal
Tax U/s 154, Bangalore
disallowance
of Lease
Rentals and
Interest on
Lease
Rentals
Sales Tax Disputed 10,40,000 1990-91 Special
Turnover Appellate
Tribunal
Chennai
Central MODVAT 2,18,14,814 2002-03 CESTAT,
Excise disallowed Chennai
Central MODVAT 1,43,47,222 1998 CESTAT
Excise disallowed Bangalore
Central MODVAT 2,74,280 Sep 93 CEGAT,
Excise disallowed Bangalore
Central MODVAT 14,79,180 April 02 CEGAT,Chennai
Excise disallowed
Central MODVAT 7,19,511 Sep 02 Commissioner
Excise disallowed (Appeals);
Mangalore
Central MODVAT 2,18,14,814 2002-03 CE, Belgaum
Excise disallowed CESTAT
Central Stock 6,18,71,454 2000-01 Commissioner of
Excise Variation CE, Belgaum
Central CENVAT 28,26,587 2001-02 CESTAT,Chennai.
Excise Utilization
Central Stock 7,46,24,640 2002 CESTAT,Bangalore
Excise Variation
Central ISP cenvat 10,21,10,684 2008-09 CESTAT
Excise credit Bangalore
disallowed
Central MODVAT 17,37,249 July 02 Commissioner of
Central ISP cenvat 10,21,10,684 2008-09 CESTAT,
Excise utilized in Bangalore
existing
disallowed
10. In our Opinion,the accumulated losses of the company at the end of the
financial year have eroded the entire net worth of the company. Further,
the company has incurred cash loss in the financial year covered by our
audit report and the immediately preceding financial year.
BANKS Period of default Rs. in
WORKING CAPITAL LOANS lacs
1 HDFC 7 years 3 months 5452
2 Dhanlakshmi Bank Ltd 9 years 6983
3 Central Bank of India 9 years 6 months 5938
4 Indian Bank 9 years 7 months 3567
5. LOAN PORTFOLIO TAKEN
OVER BY ARCIL
a. State Bank of India 7 years 5 months 8642
b. ICICI Bank 8 years 4 months 8247
c. Punjab National Bank 8 years 5834
d. The South Indian Bank Ltd. 8 years 9 months 8821
e. State Bank of Travancore 7 years 5 months 4369
f. State Bank of Mysore 8 years 9 months 3306
g. Dena Bank 9 years 6 months 3217
h. Bank of Maharashtra 7 years 10 months 5750
i. Bharath Overseas Bank 8 years 8 months 4072
TERM LOANS
1 IDBI 9 years 1507
2 IIBI 9 years 20
LOAN PORT FOLIO TAKEN
OVER BY ARCIL
a. ICICI 9 years 1462
TERM LOANS (ISP)
1 IDBI 8 years 6 months 46659
2 IFCI 8 years 6 months 26991
3 IIBI 8 years 6 months 4987
4 Exim Bank 6 years 6 months 6703
LEASE FINANCE
5 Canara Bank 10 years 3 months 3688
6 KSFC 10 years 3 months 10043
LOAN PORT FOLIO TAKEN
OVER BY ARCIL
a. ICICI 7 years 6 months 34217
b. State Bank India 5 years 6 months 24997
c. Punjab National Bank 5 years 6 months 9786
d. State Bank of Mysore 6 years 6 months 4684
e. Dena Bank 6 years 6 months 9190
f. Bank of Maharashtra 6 years 6 months 7421
11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to financial
institutions and banks. The details of defaults are as follows:
12. The Company has not granted loans or advances on the basis of security
by way of pledge of Shares, Debentures and other Securities.
15. In our Opinion, the company is not a chit fund or a nidhi or mutual
benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the
company.
14. In our opinion, the company is not dealing or trading in shares,
Securities, Debentures and other Investments. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not
applicable to the company.
15. The company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others.
16. In our opinion, the company has not raised any term loans during the
year under audit.
17. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the
basis of overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we
report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long
term investment.
18. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the
year under our audit the company has not made any preferential allotment
of equity shares to the parties listed in the registered maintained u/s.
301 of the Companies Act.
19. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the
year under audit the company has not issued any debentures.
20. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the
year under audit, the company has not raised any money by way of public
issue.
21. According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit.
For Manohar Chowdhry & Associates
Chartered Accountants
(CA. ASHOK KUMAR DODDI)
Place: Bangalore Partner
Date : 31st August, 2009 M. NO.: 217909