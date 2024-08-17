Benzo Petro International Ltd Summary

Benzo Petro Chemicals Ltd was incorporated and it was promoted by technocrat promoters from Gami family comprising of Shri D Gami and Shri Ramesh C Gami along with Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd., a Public Limited Company within the group, as a co-promoter. In the General Body meeting of Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd. have passed the resolution approving the participation of BPL in the project.The company has developed technology for the production of all the products, viz Chloro Toluenes, Ortho Chloro Benzaldehyde and 2 Acetyl 6 Methoxy Naphthalene through KCPL initially on a laboratory scale and subsequently on pilot plant scale.The technology for Chloro Toluenes and OCB have been developed on laboratory scale and pilot plant scale. The sample of mixture of OCT/PCT produced at the pilot plant scale has been sent to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Bombay for analysis and the report was found satisfactory.