Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Management Discussions

Beta-Kappa Investments Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
BETA KAPPA INVESTMENTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
1. industry structure and development:
The Indian economy is estimated to be growing by around 9% in 2007-08, GDP
growth has also been noteworthy. However, high oil price have the potential
to affect the economic growth.
2. Opportunities, threats and outlook:
The investment activity promises a great opportunity. A judicial selection
of liquidity and higher yield in the segment is of paramount importance.
3. Segment-wise/product-wise performance:
The company is exploring opportunities for safe and profitable investment
and during the year under review, the major revenue is from trading in
consumer fast moving goods.
4. Risks and concerns:
The company has not made any borrowings and a conservative approach in
investing the resources of the company has been taken.
5. Internal control systems and their adequacy:
Adequate internal control systems support the present activities.
6. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational
performance:
Your companys financial during 2007-08 was a beginning towards finding new
avenues of investment and the company is looking forward to stability and
improved financial performance.
7. Human Resources:
The company is in the process of creating a conducive environment for
attracting suitable talented candidates in tune with its business plans.
8. Cautionary Statement:
Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
companys views about the industry, expectations/ predictions, objectives
etc. may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and
regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in
the statement. Companys operations may be affected with the supply and
demand situations, input prices and their availability, changes in
government regulations, tax laws and other factors such as industrial
relations and economic development etc. Shareholders are requested to bear
the above in m ind.
9. PERSONNEL:
The particulars of employees as required under section 217{2A) of the
Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules,
1975 are not applicable as the Company has not employed anyone drawing more
than the prescribed amount of remuneration.
10. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE
EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
Information required under Sec 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act 1956 read
with the Companies {Disclosure of Particular in the Report of Directors)
Rules 1988.
A) Conservation of Energy : Nil
B) Technology Absorption : Nil
C) Research & Development : Nil
D) Foreign Exchange Earnings Outgo : Nil
Place: Chennai
Date : 31.07.2008