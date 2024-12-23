iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Electronics Ltd Split

282.15
(2.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Bharat Electron CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

Bharat Electron: Related News

Bharat Electronics secures order worth ₹973 Crore

Bharat Electronics secures order worth ₹973 Crore

23 Dec 2024|11:14 AM

Brokerage firms noted last month that all eyes would be on the number of orders that BEL secures in the second half of the current fiscal year.

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

Indian Navy to Finalize ₹1.25 Lakh Crore Defense Deals

2 Dec 2024|05:48 PM

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will play a big role in Scorpene submarine project. Building of submarines will take place jointly between French Naval Group and Mazagon Dock.

Bharat Electronics' Q2 net profit jumps 34% y-o-y

Bharat Electronics’ Q2 net profit jumps 34% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|04:09 PM

Meanwhile, consolidated revenue for the reporting quarter was ₹4,605 Crore, up 15% from ₹4,009 Crore in the same time last year.

BEL Secures ₹500 Crore in New Orders

BEL Secures ₹500 Crore in New Orders

8 Oct 2024|11:48 AM

With these latest orders, BEL’s total order book for the current financial year has reached ₹7,689 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

BEL-IAI JV Gets Government Nod

BEL-IAI JV Gets Government Nod

30 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

BEL shares have produced multibagger gains to investors over the last year, climbing by up to 111%. So far this year, investors have received a 57% return.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

BEL Partners with Reliasat to Explore Space Sector Opportunities

BEL Partners with Reliasat to Explore Space Sector Opportunities

23 Sep 2024|02:53 PM

This agreement aligns with the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives, marking BEL's entry into space products.

Bharat Electronics secures multiple contracts worth ₹1,155 Crore

Bharat Electronics secures multiple contracts worth ₹1,155 Crore

11 Sep 2024|03:22 PM

BEL received an order worth ₹850 Crore from Cochin Shipyard to supply an indigenous multi-function radar in X band.

