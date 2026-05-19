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Sector-
Open-
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Day's High-
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52 Week's High-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
9.18
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.55
4.84
2.34
Net Worth
14.73
4.94
2.44
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,905.2
|104.74
|4,57,121.3
|705.44
|0.84
|5,651.21
|99.24
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,833.05
|70.51
|1,81,396.01
|598
|0.44
|2,578
|578.26
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,394.5
|66.59
|1,48,729.85
|577
|0.14
|2,547
|249.82
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,426.6
|31.14
|1,15,240.83
|384.64
|0.91
|3,840.92
|423.38
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,331.4
|34.51
|1,11,126.23
|-219.4
|0.6
|3,802.6
|375.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Pradeep Mehta
WTD & Executive Director
Mukesh Mehta
Non Executive Director
Surabhi Mahajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Divya Khandelwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sumeet Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rahul Kumar
Plot No.11B-11C Sector-E,
Sanwer Rd Industrial Area,
Madhya Pradesh - 452015
Tel: +91 73141 02751
Website: http://www.biomedica.co.in
Email: companysecretary@biomedica.co.in
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Summary
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Reports by Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd
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