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Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd Share Price Live

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Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

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Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 May, 2026|03:30 PM

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Share PriceShare Price

Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

9.18

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.55

4.84

2.34

Net Worth

14.73

4.94

2.44

Minority Interest

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Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,905.2

104.744,57,121.3705.440.845,651.2199.24

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,833.05

70.511,81,396.015980.442,578578.26

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,394.5

66.591,48,729.855770.142,547249.82

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,426.6

31.141,15,240.83384.640.913,840.92423.38

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,331.4

34.511,11,126.23-219.40.63,802.6375.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Pradeep Mehta

WTD & Executive Director

Mukesh Mehta

Non Executive Director

Surabhi Mahajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Divya Khandelwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sumeet Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rahul Kumar

Registered Office

Plot No.11B-11C Sector-E,

Sanwer Rd Industrial Area,

Madhya Pradesh - 452015

Tel: +91 73141 02751

Website: http://www.biomedica.co.in

Email: companysecretary@biomedica.co.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 19 May ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 19 May ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 May ‘26

What is the CAGR of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd?

Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bio Medica Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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